Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of Assured Guaranty Re Overseas Ltd.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 05:23pm EDT

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aa” of Assured Guaranty Re Overseas Ltd. (AGRO) (Bermuda). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect AGRO’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

AGRO’s risk-adjusted capital, as measured by the Best Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), is currently and projected by AM Best to be at the strongest level over the next three years. Shareholders’ equity at AGRO has increased in the past few years, and further increases are expected in the near term. The company’s strong liquidity position, conservative investment portfolio and financial flexibility due to its affiliation with Assured Guaranty Re Ltd., the indirect parent, and Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGL), the ultimate parent, as well as AGRO’s active capital management using its internal capital model, provide support of the balance sheet assessment of strongest.

AGRO’s operating performance is assessed as adequate based on its operating results, which have been driven primarily by investment income. An increase in expenses related to its target lines of business — aircraft residual value insurance and life financial reinsurance — has hampered AGRO’s overall operating performance; however, AGRO forecasts faster revenue growth from its target lines of business versus more moderate expense growth.

AGRO’s business profile is assessed as neutral, as its target lines of business exhibit risk profiles with low loss probability, with an attractive pricing environment and minimal number of players. AGRO’s overall ERM assessment is appropriate, as the company employs a robust ERM framework and infrastructure embedded across the AGL group of companies, of which AGRO is a member. AM Best considers AGRO’s risk assessment capabilities to be aligned appropriately with its risk profile.

The ratings also take into consideration the benefits and support AGRO receives from the AGL group of companies — a broader, successful franchise — and its importance to AGL’s overall business strategy and profile.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:49pA O SMITH : declares quarterly dividend
PR
05:47pCorn down 2%, soy falls as improving weather favors yield prospects
RE
05:47pGalera Therapeutics Completes Enrollment of Phase 1b/2a Clinical Trial of GC4419 in Combination with Radiotherapy for Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer
GL
05:46pPrinters Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 2020-2024 | Need for Large-Format Printers in Various Sectors to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
05:44pBigCommerce Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
BU
05:43pSOFTBANK GROUP EXPLORES OPTIONS FOR CHIP DESIGNER ARM HOLDINGS : Wsj
RE
05:42pChilean copper giant Codelco records 3,215 cases of COVID-19; nine fatalities
RE
05:42pBroadstone Net Lease, Inc. Provides Second Quarter Company Update and Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date
GL
05:42pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces J2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) Accused of Misleading Shareholders
BU
05:41pDYNASTY GOLD : Closes Financing and Exploration Permit Update
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ADOBE INC. : Tech Stock Rally Isn't Out of Juice Just Yet, Analysts Say
2ATLANTIA SPA : ATLANTIA : Italy and Atlantia enter final round in motorway licence battle
3CELSION CORPORATION : CELSION CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
4VALE S.A. : VALE S A : 07/13/2020 Vale informs on non-binding heads of agreement with Kobe Steel and Mitsui & ..
5PEPSICO, INC. : PEPSICO : results beat as lockdowns boost snack sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group