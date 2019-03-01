AM Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of BNZ Life Insurance Limited

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A
(Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” of BNZ Life
Insurance Limited (BNZ Life) (New Zealand). The outlook of these Credit
Ratings (ratings) is stable.
The ratings reflect BNZ Life’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best
categorizes as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance,
neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management
(ERM). In addition, the ratings factor in a neutral impact from the
company’s ultimate ownership by National Australia Bank Limited (NAB).
BNZ Life’s balance sheet strength is underpinned by its risk-adjusted
capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR),
which is at the strongest level. While the company has exhibited a high
dividend payout ratio over the past five years, earnings retention
remained sufficient to support new business growth and maintain the
strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization. A partially offsetting
balance sheet factor is the company’s modest absolute capital base,
which AM Best views as a factor that increases its sensitivity to shock
events, as well as to changes in future performance and dividend
payments.
AM Best views BNZ Life’s operating performance as strong, with the
company having generated a five-year average return on equity ratio of
30% (fiscal years 2014-2018). The company has a track record of
favorable earnings driven by the strong underwriting performance of its
in-force life business, coupled with stable investment returns.
Prospectively, AM Best expects a robust pricing strategy and steady
revenue growth to support the maintenance of the strong operating
performance.
AM Best views BNZ Life’s business profile as neutral. The company is a
small to medium-sized insurer in New Zealand’s life insurance industry,
with a market share of approximately 5% based on 2018 gross written
premiums. BNZ Life benefits from a strong distribution network driven by
the bancassurance channel with an affiliated company, Bank of New
Zealand Limited (BNZ), which also is owned ultimately by NAB. BNZ’s
banking network, which includes branches nationwide, as well as the low
distribution costs associated with the distribution channel, provide BNZ
Life a key competitive advantage.
BNZ Life’s ERM is viewed as appropriate given the size and complexity of
its operations. The company also benefits from a level of risk
management oversight and governance from the NAB group.
Ratings are communicated to rated entities prior to publication.
Unless stated otherwise, the ratings were not amended subsequent to that
communication.
This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published
on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release
and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible
for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release,
please see AM Best’s Recent
Rating Activity web page. For additional information
regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding
Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media
use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide
for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating
Action Press Releases.
AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a
unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com
for more information.
Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its
affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190301005323/en/