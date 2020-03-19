Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of BNZ Life Insurance Limited

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 09:40am EDT

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” of BNZ Life Insurance Limited (BNZ Life) (New Zealand). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect BNZ Life’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. In addition, the ratings factor in a neutral impact from the company’s ultimate ownership by National Australia Bank Limited (NAB).

BNZ Life’s balance sheet strength assessment is supported by its risk-adjusted capitalization, which remains at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), and a highly liquid investment portfolio, with a focus on cash and high quality fixed income instruments. While the company has exhibited a high dividend payout ratio over the past five years, earnings retention has remained sufficient to support current business growth and maintain the strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization. A partially offsetting balance sheet factor is the company’s modest absolute capital base, which AM Best views as a factor that increases BNZ Life’s potential sensitivity to shock events, as well as to future changes in performance and dividend payments.

BNZ Life has a track record of strong operating performance, demonstrated by a five-year average return-on-equity ratio of 29% (fiscal-years 2015-2019). The company’s favorable operating results have been driven by the strong underwriting performance of its in-force life business, reflecting favorable loss experience and a well-managed expense ratio, coupled with stable investment returns. Prospectively, AM Best expects a robust pricing strategy and steady revenue growth to support the maintenance of the strong operating performance assessment over the medium term.

BNZ Life is a small to medium-sized insurer in New Zealand’s life insurance industry, with a market share of approximately 5% based on 2019 gross written premiums, and AM Best views the company as having a neutral business profile. BNZ Life benefits from a strong distribution network driven by the bancassurance channel with an affiliated company, Bank of New Zealand Limited (BNZ), which also is owned ultimately by NAB. BNZ’s banking network, which includes branches nationwide across New Zealand, as well as the low distribution costs associated with this distribution channel, provides BNZ Life a key competitive advantage. AM Best expects the company to continue to leverage this competitive advantage to maintain its market share and position in New Zealand’s life insurance sector.

Ratings are communicated to rated entities prior to publication. Unless stated otherwise, the ratings were not amended subsequent to that communication.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:53aADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND : Confusion As FG Announces Reduction Of Pump Price Of Petrol
AQ
09:53aACCESS BANK : Tears, Twins, All The Intrigues At 'Access The Stars' Auditions In Onitsha And Owerri
AQ
09:53aLAGOS EXPLOSION : Dangote, Zenith Bank Donate N100m Each To Victims
AQ
09:53aADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND : FG Reduces Petrol Price To N125 Per Litre
AQ
09:53aShepherd, Smith, Edwards & Kantas Files Lawsuit Against Triad Advisors for Wrongful Sale of Unsuitable Investments, including GPB Capital
GL
09:52aMANCHESTER UNITED : Dyche named Premier League manager of the month
AQ
09:51aADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND : FG reduces petrol pump price from N145 to N125 + VIDEO
AQ
09:51aHYUNDAI HCN : Stallion Motors exhibits locally assembled cars at Abuja auto show
AQ
09:51aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Proposal for election of new member for the Board of Directors
AQ
09:51aMFG CHEMICAL : Promotes Tim Haggerty to VP Oil and Gas
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRLINE INDUSTRY MAY NOT SURVIVE WITHOUT STATE AID: Lufthansa
2BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Partners with Testing Labs Worldwide to Support COVID-..
3AVIVA PLC : More UK property funds suspend trading due to coronavirus volatility
4NEXT : NEXT : UK retailer Next says can sustain 1-billion-pound coronavirus sales hit
5HUGO BOSS : HUGO BOSS : Burberry's sales plunge 80% as coronavirus halts luxury shopping

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group