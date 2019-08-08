Log in
AM Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Company B.S.C.

08/08/2019

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” of Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Company B.S.C. (gig-Bahrain) (Bahrain). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) remains stable.

The ratings reflect gig-Bahrain’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorises as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. The ratings also factor in the financial strength of gig-Bahrain’s parent company, Gulf Insurance Group K.S.C.P. (GIG), due to its strategic importance to the group.

gig-Bahrain’s balance sheet strength is underpinned by consolidated risk-adjusted capitalisation, which remained at the strongest level as at year-end 2018, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). The consolidated balance sheet, including subsidiary Takaful International Company BSC (gig-Bahrain Takaful), benefits from a relatively conservative asset allocation and a well-rated reinsurance panel, which mitigates the heightened credit risk associated with the company’s high cessions on commercial risks. AM Best expects consolidated risk-adjusted capitalisation to remain at the strongest level over the medium term.

The operating performance assessment of strong takes into account gig-Bahrain’s excellent track record of generating technical and operating profits, reporting a five-year (2014-2018) average combined ratio of 83% on a standalone basis. gig-Bahrain Takaful’s technical profitability has not been as strong historically; however, gig-Bahrain has introduced its underwriting philosophy to the subsidiary, and AM Best expects gig-Bahrain Takaful’s prospective performance to improve. gig-Bahrain reported a consolidated combined ratio of 93% as at year-end 2018. AM Best expects operating performance to improve prospectively, as gig-Bahrain aligns its core business functions and achieves synergies with the subsidiary.

The business profile assessment of neutral reflects gig-Bahrain’s market-leading position in Bahrain’s insurance market and its strong position in Kuwait. gig-Bahrain maintains an excellent domestic franchise, which has been strengthened further following its acquisition of gig-Bahrain Takaful. The company operates in Bahrain and Kuwait and writes a well-diversified portfolio on a gross premium basis; however, on a net premium basis, its portfolio is concentrated heavily toward motor risks.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

