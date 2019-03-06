AM Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of Berkley International Seguros Mexico S.A.

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+
(Superior), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aa-” and the Mexico
National Scale Rating of “aaa.MX” of Berkley International Seguros
Mexico S.A. (BSM) (Mexico City, Mexico). The outlook of these Credit
Ratings (ratings) is stable.
BSM is a member of W. R. Berkley Insurance Group (Berkley group), which
on a consolidated basis, has a balance sheet strength that AM Best
categorizes as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance,
favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management
(ERM).
The ratings of BSM reflect its affiliation with its parent company, W.
R. Berkley Corporation (W. R. Berkley), in terms of underwriting,
reinsurance protection, ERM and capital commitments. Limiting the
ratings is the inherent risk of a startup company implementing its
business plan and the potential for volatility in Mexico’s economy
during 2019.
BSM was formed in November 2016, and is the Mexico subsidiary of W. R.
Berkley; the company received regulatory approval for operations in June
2017 and issued its first premium in July of that year. The company
offers a diversified slate of property/casualty products strongly backed
up by treaty and facultative reinsurance contracts with its parent
company.
BSM’s solid risk-adjusted capitalization is derived from its strong
capital position, in support of its premium growth during its initial
years of operation. This was further strengthened by the 95/5 percent
quota share and excess of loss contracts provided by its parent.
Furthermore, AM Best recognizes W. R. Berkley’s commitment to its
subsidiaries through additional capital fungibility to the Mexico
operation.
As a newly formed company, BMS will have to produce sufficient volume to
compensate for its fixed costs, while posting adequate underwriting
performance on its retained premium. While BSM’s management and
underwriting team have a successful track record of its own, the
business plan implementation has to evolve for AM Best to adequately
evaluate the company’s operating performance.
The Mexico property/casualty insurance sector experienced a decline
during 2018, and further hurdles may arise due to changes in the
economic environment as a result of the new government, which could
cause potential volatility in 2019, and hamper the company’s growth
prospects.
If there are positive rating actions on the main operating subsidiaries
of the Berkley group, as a result of a substantial and sustained
improvement in its operating performance metrics relative to its peers,
the ratings of BSM likely would move in tandem. Likewise, if there are
negative rating actions on the Berkley group, as a result of a sustained
deterioration in the group's underwriting or operating results, driven
by either current accident year results or adverse development of prior
years' loss reserves, or as a result of a change in the financial
position of the group's holding company that results in the withdrawal
of capital from the group or which causes an increase in financial
leverage or decline in interest coverage at the holding company that is
not supportive of the current ratings, the ratings of BSM would mirror
those same actions.
