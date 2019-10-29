Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of Caribbean Alliance Insurance Company Limited

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 11:58am EDT

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” of Caribbean Alliance Insurance Company Limited (CAIC) (Antigua and Barbuda). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect CAIC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

CAIC’s risk-adjusted capitalization and strong operating performance metrics continue to place the company toward the top of its Caribbean property/casualty peer group. The ratings are supported further by the company’s leadership position in its domestic market, geographic spread of risk and its management team’s extensive knowledge of its operating territories. The ratings also consider CAIC’s conservative management philosophy and effective risk management procedures, which include a comprehensive reinsurance program developed to mitigate exposure to natural catastrophes.

Partially offsetting these rating strengths is CAIC’s dependence on reinsurers to protect its balance sheet from the impact of catastrophic events. In addition, soft market conditions, higher reinsurance costs and weak economic conditions in a number of CAIC’s operating territories continue to put pressure on profit margins and business retention.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency and information provider with an exclusive focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:25pCNX RESOURCES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:25pNFON AG : Correction of a release from 29/10/2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
12:23pFARMERS INSURANCE : ® Certified as a Great Place to Work®, Announces a Slate of New Family-Friendly Employee Benefits
PR
12:23pNational Oilwell Varco On Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2008 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:21pTESLA : filing shows U.S. sales tumbled 39% in third quarter
RE
12:21pCONCRETE LEVELING : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
12:21pMODINE MANUFACTURING : to Host Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call on November 8, 2019
PR
12:20pMYLAN N : Pfizer raises 2019 forecast as sales of cancer drug, heart medicine surge
RE
12:20pELECTRONIC ARTS : returns to Steam, will sell games on PC platform
AQ
12:20pEXCLUSIVE : U.S.-China trade deal may not be ready for signing in Chile - U.S. official
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's search for sales in cloud, hardware clip Alphabet profit
2Amazon could challenge loss of $10 billion Pentagon cloud deal as early as next week
3BP PLC : BP profits fall 40% as oil prices slide
4ZTE CORPORATION : U.S. regulator to bar China's Huawei and ZTE from government subsidy programme
5Oil slips to $61 on OPEC+ doubts, U.S. inventories in view

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group