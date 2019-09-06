Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of ERGO Insurance Pte. Ltd.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 10:37am EDT

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb+” of ERGO Insurance Pte. Ltd. (ERGO Insurance) (Singapore). The outlook of the FSR remains stable, while the Long-Term ICR outlook remains negative.

The Credit Ratings (ratings) of ERGO Insurance reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM). The ratings also factor rating enhancement from the company’s ultimate parent, Munich Reinsurance Company (Munich Re or the Munich Re group). ERGO Insurance is a wholly owned subsidiary of ERGO Group AG, which is the primary insurance arm of Munich Re.

ERGO Insurance’s balance sheet strength assessment is underpinned by risk-adjusted capitalization that remained at the strongest level in 2018, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). Despite operating losses over the past three years (2016-2018) having materially eroded the company’s shareholders’ equity, financial support from the Munich Re group has aided to maintain capital adequacy at an appropriate level. Other balance sheet factors include the company’s small-sized absolute capital base (USD 14 million as at year-end 2018) and the company’s high reinsurance usage and dependence, as demonstrated by a net premium retention ratio of 46% in 2018. The company continues to benefit from a conservative investment strategy and AM Best’s expectation of ongoing strong financial flexibility provided by the Munich Re group.

AM Best views the company’s operating performance as marginal. Poor claims experience from motor and workers’ compensation business since 2016, coupled with increasing expense ratios as the company has sought to non-renew loss-making accounts, have driven operating losses over recent years, with a five-year average combined ratio of 116.1% (2014-2018). Management has continued to implement a program of remedial actions in conjunction with support provided by the Munich Re group, with a target of returning the company to a position of technical and operating profitability over the short to medium term.

ERGO Insurance’s business profile is viewed as limited. The company is a small-sized non-life insurer in Singapore, with a market share of less than 1% based on 2018 gross written premium. The company’s portfolio of business continues to exhibit both line of business and geographical concentration.

The company receives rating enhancement from its ownership and integration with the Munich Re group. ERGO Insurance also benefits from implicit and explicit support from the Munich Re group, including recent and planned capital injections, as well as reinsurance protection.

The negative outlook for the Long-Term ICR reflects AM Best’s expectation of continued pressure on the company’s operating performance and balance sheet strength fundamentals over the near term. While the company continues to execute on a viable turnaround strategy, in conjunction with support from the Munich Re group, execution risk associated with these remedial actions and competitive market conditions in Singapore remain key challenges.

Ratings are communicated to rated entities prior to publication. Unless stated otherwise, the ratings were not amended subsequent to that communication.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:53aLULULEMON ATHLETICA : Shares Rise on Rosy Outlook
DJ
10:52aAIR FRANCE KLM : KLM ground staff to go on strike again on Sunday - trade union
RE
10:52aAPPLIED DEVELOPMENT : (1) major transaction in relation to the disposal of shares in redsun properties and (2) notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
10:52aKOREA FUND : Proxy
PU
10:52aEP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Transaction in own shares
PU
10:52aAPPLIED DEVELOPMENT : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 2 OCTOBER 2019 (WEDNESDAY) (or any adjournment thereof)
PU
10:52aCORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC : . Opens the Market
AQ
10:52aCLOUDCOMMERCE, INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
10:50aAM BEST : Downgrades Credit Ratings of Genworth Financial, Inc.'s U.S. Life Subsidiaries; Affirms Issuer Credit Rating of Genworth Financial, Inc.
BU
10:50aVelocityEHS Showcasing Industry Leading Software & Expertise at 2019 National Safety Council Congress & Expo
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Huawei shows off 'most powerful' chipset as forges ahead with 5G smartphone plan
2NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : wins FDA's breakthrough tag for lung cancer hopeful
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : Italy Arrests Russian on U.S. Charges; Putin Says Move Could Hurt Relations -- WSJ
4IROBOT CORPORATION : NO PLACE LIKE HOME: Chinese firms stung by trade war build up domestic brands
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Deepens Partnership With China

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group