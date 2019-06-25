Log in
AM Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of ERIKA Försäkringsaktiebolag (publ)

06/25/2019 | 10:26am EDT

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” of ERIKA Försäkringsaktiebolag (publ) (Erika) (Sweden). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Erika’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorises as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

Erika’s strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalisation, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), coupled with a conservative and liquid investment portfolio, and prudent reserving collectively contribute to an overall balance sheet assessment of very strong by AM Best.

Additionally, consistently favourable earnings, including small investment gains, lead to an overall operating performance assessment of strong. The company’s strong operating performance track record is demonstrated by a five-year average combined ratio of 90.7% (2014-2018) and a five-year (2014-2018) average return on equity of 8.9%. The company has reported a technical surplus in each of the past 13 years (2006-2018), signifying sound underwriting practices.

Erika is the primary provider of travel insurance to people travelling worldwide on the various international education programmes offered by the Education First (EF) sphere. Erika and its ultimate parent, Universal Care S.à.r.l., are part of the wider EF sphere. Erika’s business profile is assessed as limited due to its relatively small and concentrated portfolio, as well as its limited control over distribution and growth. The risks associated with the company’s small and concentrated portfolio are mitigated partially by its moderate product risk and good geographical diversification.

Erika’s ERM is considered to be developed and appropriate for the company’s risk profile and operational scope.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
