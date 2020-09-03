Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of Emirates Insurance Company P.J.S.C.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 11:27am EDT

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” of Emirates Insurance Company P.J.S.C. (EIC) (United Arab Emirates). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect EIC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorises as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

EIC’s balance sheet strength is underpinned by risk-adjusted capitalisation at the strongest level at year-end 2019, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). Capital requirements are largely driven by asset risk arising from the company’s investment portfolio, which is weighted toward equities in the UAE. In AM Best’s view, EIC has sufficient capital buffers to absorb volatility arising from this asset class, with capital adequacy remaining robust despite the COVID-19 pandemic driven investment market turbulence during the first half of 2020. The company’s balance sheet also benefits from strong liquidity and prudent reserving practices. A partially offsetting factor is EIC’s moderate dependence on reinsurance, evidenced by a retention ratio of 50.5% in 2019. However, credit risk is mitigated by the excellent quality of its reinsurance panel.

EIC has a track record of strong operating performance, with a good balance of earnings between underwriting and investment returns. The company’s reported five-year (2015-2019) average return on equity is approximately 10%, supported by strong and relatively stable underwriting results with an average combined ratio of around 90% for the same period.

AM Best notes that EIC’s reported performance since 2016 will be subject to restatement following identification, in the first half of 2020, of an error in the recognition of a subset of claims over this period. As a result, earnings have been overstated by a total of AED 67.1 million (USD 18.3 million) since 2016, equivalent to up to four points on the company’s loss ratio in any given year. Incorporating the impact of this restatement, the company’s performance remains within AM Best’s expectations for the strong operating performance assessment.

The company’s ERM assessment is considered as appropriate. However, AM Best expects EIC to review and strengthen its control environment in light of the accounting error identified.

EIC maintains a good competitive position in its domestic market, ranking fifth in terms of gross written premiums (GWP) in 2019. The company writes a diversified portfolio of non-life insurance and reinsurance business, although there is a weighting toward domestic motor business on a net basis. EIC’s profile is enhanced by geographic diversification from its specialist reinsurance arm, Emirates Insurance Company International (EIC International), which currently contributes approximately 20% of the total GWP.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:38aNIXU OYJ : Rentle Modernizes the Rental Business - Payment Card Security Verified by Nixu
AQ
11:38aShionogi Granted New Technology Add-on Payment For FETROJA® (Cefiderocol) by CMS
BU
11:37aGM, Honda to jointly develop vehicles in North America, expanding consolidation
RE
11:37aPETROTEQ ENERGY : Announces Proposed New Financing and Amendment to Securities
AQ
11:36aSUZANO S A : Correction to Suzano Bond Article
DJ
11:35aNEO INDUSTRIAL : Managers' Transactions
AQ
11:35aEXACTECH : Shoulder System Among Lowest Published Fracture Rates in Largest Study of Its Kind
BU
11:32aABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11:31aMICROSOFT : TikTok launches marketing program for advertisers
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A. : EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Sells $676 Million Stake in Wind and Solar Portfolio
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Amazon bucks UK labour market gloom with 7,000 new jobs
3SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : Siemens Healthineers Places EUR2.73 Billion of New Shares
4ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : Copper eases as Chile, Peru supplies pressure prices
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Musk praises CureVac as among most innovative firms

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group