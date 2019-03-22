AM Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of Energas Insurance (L) Limited

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A
(Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” of Energas
Insurance (L) Limited (Energas) (Malaysia). The outlook of these Credit
Ratings (ratings) is stable. Energas is the sole captive insurer of
Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas), Malaysia’s national oil and gas
company.
The ratings reflect Energas’ balance sheet strength, which AM Best
categorizes as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance,
neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management
(ERM). In addition, the ratings factor a neutral impact from the
company’s 100% ownership and integration with Petronas.
AM Best expects Energas’ risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by
Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), to remain at the strongest level
over the medium term, supported by its low underwriting leverage and a
conservative investment approach. A partially offsetting balance sheet
factor is the company’s reliance on third-party reinsurance to enable it
to underwrite large limit risks and appropriately manage its aggregate
exposures.
Energas has a track record of strong operating performance, with a
five-year average combined ratio that is below 60% and a return on
equity ratio of 11% (2013-2017). Underwriting performance remains
subject to volatility dependent on large loss experience, as well as
arising from changes in capital expenditure and operational activity at
the parent, Petronas, which drives shifts in absolute premium generation
at Energas. The company’s low operating costs and steady stream of
reinsurance commission income have contributed to the company’s overall
profitability. Prospective results are subject to volatility in claims
experience, as Energas provides large policy limits compared with its
premium income. However, this should be moderated partially by the
captive’s comprehensive reinsurance program.
Energas is well-integrated within the Petronas group’s risk management
framework and has an active role in overseeing and containing the
group’s insurance costs. Energas has a developed ERM framework, with
clear risk appetite and tolerance levels in place.
AM Best remains the leading rating agency of alternative risk
transfer entities, with more than 200 such vehicles rated throughout the
world. For current Best’s Credit Ratings and independent data on the
captive and alternative risk transfer insurance market, please visit www.ambest.com/captive.
