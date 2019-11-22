AM Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of First Net Insurance Company

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” of First Net Insurance Company (First Net) (Guam). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect First Net’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

First Net’s strong balance sheet strength is supported by its conservative and liquid investment portfolio, financial flexibility owing to support from the Moylan family, as well as risk-adjusted capitalization at the strongest level, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). With the exception of a one-off loss in fiscal-year 2014, the company has reported net operating profit consistently over the past decade, supported by positive underwriting and investment results. This has contributed to organic growth in the company’s capital and surplus through retained profits.

First Net is the ninth-largest property/casualty (P/C) insurer in Guam and faces intense competition with many P/C insurers competing in the country’s small and soft market. Nonetheless, the company enjoys an extensive distribution network and stable business sourced within its underwriting jurisdictions due to its affiliation with Moylan’s Insurance Underwriters, Inc. Given First Net’s small capital size and premium scale, it is exposed to expense pressure, especially upon expiration of its qualifying certificate, which afforded the company a tax exemption until April 2019. First Net also is vulnerable to potential volatility in underwriting results and risk-adjusted capitalization from large catastrophe events. It mitigates these risks through a conservative reinsurance strategy and a high quality reinsurer panel. However, this leads to a high dependency on reinsurance.

Positive rating actions could occur if First Net demonstrates sustained improvement in its operating performance – both in terms of size and margin of profit – for an extended period, contributing to surplus growth.

Negative rating actions could occur if there is significant deterioration in the company's operating performance, or if there are material capital or dividend payouts that lead to a substantial decline in its risk-adjusted capitalization.

Ratings are communicated to rated entities prior to publication. Unless stated otherwise, the ratings were not amended subsequent to that communication.

