Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of Foundation Life (NZ) Limited

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 09:51am EDT

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” of Foundation Life (NZ) Limited (FLNZ) (New Zealand). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect FLNZ’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The company’s balance sheet strength assessment is underpinned by risk-adjusted capitalization that was at the strongest level as of fiscal year-end 2018, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). A partially offsetting balance sheet factor remains the company’s moderate-sized absolute capital base, which exposes capital adequacy to volatility in the event of stressed scenarios, including sudden and severe movements in interest rates. The balance sheet assessment also factors in a neutral holding company assessment, following a review of Foundation Life (NZ) Holdings Limited (FLNZH), which owns 100% of FLNZ. While AM Best views the financial leverage of FLNZH as elevated and interest payments historically have been covered by the upstreaming of earnings from FLNZ, any inability to continue to provide such support is not expected to result in pressure from the parent or the ultimate shareholders.

FLNZ has a track record of reporting adequate operating performance, with post-tax profits reported in each of the past five years (fiscal-years 2014-2018). Despite this, dampened earnings were recorded over the past two years, driven by increasing costs associated with Project Scholar (a process aimed at developing a scheme of arrangement proposal for policyholders) and reducing economies of scale, as the company’s business continues to diminish in size.

AM Best views the company’s business profile as limited given its position as a run-off life insurer and its moderate scale of operations in New Zealand. The company is at an advanced stage of developing a scheme of arrangement proposal for its policyholders, as part of Project Scholar. This would see existing FLNZ policyholders offered a cash buyout option, replacement cover from another New Zealand life insurer, or a combination of both. The proposed scheme remains subject to internal, regulatory, legal and policyholder approvals. If successfully implemented, FLNZ is expected to cease insurance activities.

Ratings are communicated to rated entities prior to publication. Unless stated otherwise, the ratings were not amended subsequent to that communication.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:58aGUOCO : Announcement - Announcement of Audited Financial Results for the Year Ended 30 June 2019 of Subsidiary - GuocoLand Limited
PU
09:58aHENRY BOOT : Purchase of Shares by Employee Benefit Trust
PU
09:58aGUOCO : Overseas Regulatory Announcement - GuocoLand Limited - Financial Results for the Year Ended 30 June 2019
PU
09:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : GuocoLand Limited - Financial Results for the Year Ended 30 June 2019
PU
09:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : (1) possible major transaction proposed amendments to the terms of public tender in relation to disposal of equity interests in shandong tianhai (2) connected transaction entering into agreement with yong'an heli (3) proposed appointment of non-executive director
PU
09:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Articles of Association
PU
09:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of Audited Financial Results for the Year Ended 30 June 2019 of Subsidiary - GuocoLand Limited
PU
09:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed amendments to the articles of association
PU
09:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Termination of proposed issue of new shares under general mandate in relation to juice supply agreement and drinking wine supply agreement
PU
09:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Issue of domestic corporate bonds
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD : Shares in Peppa Pig owner rise past Hasbro offer
2SALESFORCE.COM : Salesforce Offers Upbeat Signal On Prospects for Tech Spending -- WSJ
3DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : DHL stops deliveries for Amazon Fresh in Germany
4CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC. : CADENCE DESIGN : Huawei says U.S. curbs to cut smartphone unit's revenue by ove..
5ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL AS : ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL : Positive H1 performance amidst market volatility

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group