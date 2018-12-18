AM Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of Ghana Reinsurance Company Limited

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B
(Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bb” of Ghana
Reinsurance Company Limited (Ghana Re) (Ghana). The outlook of
these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.
The ratings reflect Ghana Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best
categorises as very strong, as well as its adequate operating
performance, limited business profile and weak enterprise risk
management.
Ghana Re’s very strong balance sheet strength is underpinned by its
risk-adjusted capitalisation being at the strongest level, as measured
by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). Capital requirements are driven
by a high level of asset risk due to the concentration of investments in
Ghana. Prospectively, AM Best expects BCAR scores to remain at the
strongest level with good internal capital generation supporting strong
premium growth.
Ghana Re has a track record of positive operating results, which are
considered adequate when the high level of inflation in the company’s
key markets is taken into account. Underwriting has been unprofitable
and volatile over the past five years, principally due to
weather-related losses and, more recently, the strengthening of the
reserves. In 2017, despite reporting an underwriting loss (combined
ratio of 122.9%), the company achieved a return on equity of 12.3%,
underpinned by a high investment return, foreign exchange gains and bad
debt recoveries. AM Best expects prospective performance to remain
driven by double-digit investment returns, principally derived from the
company’s fixed income portfolio and short-term deposits.
Ghana Re maintains a good competitive position in Ghana as the largest
domestic reinsurer, and continues to expand its pan-African business.
However, the company’s core markets are small by international
standards, and business growth is largely dependent on local regulators’
initiatives to promote insurance penetration and the utilisation of
local reinsurance capacity. Business is concentrated by product and
geography, although more than 40% of gross written premiums were derived
from African markets outside of Ghana in 2017.
Ghana Re is exposed to high levels of political, economic and financial
system risk in the countries in which it operates (mainly Ghana, Kenya,
Zambia and Morocco). The company’s risk management framework is
evolving, in particular in respect of the management of natural
catastrophe exposure. Nevertheless, risk management capabilities are
weak when compared with the company’s risk profile. AM Best expects
ongoing improvement in risk management to support better underwriting
performance in the medium to long term.
