AM Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of Kiwi Insurance Limited

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A-
(Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” of Kiwi
Insurance Limited (Kiwi Insurance) (New Zealand). The outlook of these
Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Kiwi Insurance is a majority-owned
subsidiary of New Zealand Post Limited (NZ Post), which is a state-owned
enterprise in New Zealand.
The ratings reflect Kiwi Insurance’s balance sheet strength, which AM
Best categorizes as strong, as well as its adequate operating
performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk
management.
Kiwi Insurance’s balance sheet strength is underpinned by risk-adjusted
capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR),
which is categorized as strongest. This reflects the company’s moderate
underwriting leverage, as well as its low risk and highly liquid
investment portfolio. Over the medium term, AM Best expects full
earnings retention to support the company’s planned growth initiatives.
A partially offsetting balance sheet factor is Kiwi Insurance’s modest
absolute capital base, which AM Best views as increasing the sensitivity
of risk-adjusted capitalization to shock events, as well as to changes
in future performance and dividend payments.
AM Best considers operating performance to be adequate. Despite a
moderate level of volatility during the past five years, the company has
achieved an average return on equity ratio of 11% (fiscal years
2014-2018). Overall earnings during this period reflect a combination of
favorable underwriting performance, coupled with low single digit but
stable investment returns. Over the next three years, the company has
budgeted increased capital expenditure, particularly in the area of
digital distribution and client servicing, which is aimed at supporting
prospective business growth and driving greater economies of scale.
Despite the resulting increase in near-term expenses, AM Best expects
the company to maintain adequate operating performance.
AM Best views Kiwi Insurance’s business profile as neutral. The company
is a small-sized insurer in New Zealand's life insurance industry, with
a market share of less than 2%, based on 2018 gross written premiums.
Despite this, AM Best views the company’s strong affiliated distribution
channels as a benefit. The company’s parent, NZ Post, and its sister
company; Kiwibank Limited, have extensive nationwide branch networks
that support the distribution of Kiwi Insurance’s products. In addition,
as part of the NZ Post group, Kiwi Insurance benefits from cross-selling
opportunities, low acquisition costs and access to shared group
resources. Despite challenging market conditions, the company’s in-force
book has grown steadily over the past five years, supported by the
development of new products. Going forward, the company’s growth
strategy is expected to benefit from increased distribution through
digital channels.
Ratings are communicated to rated entities prior to publication.
Unless stated otherwise, the ratings were not amended subsequent to that
communication.
