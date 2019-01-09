AM Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of Lumen Re Ltd.

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A
(Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” of Lumen Re
Ltd. (Lumen Re) (Bermuda). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings)
is stable.
The ratings reflect Lumen Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best
categorizes as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance,
limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management
(ERM).
Lumen Re writes reinsurance and retrocession contracts (industry-loss
warranties, excess of loss, etc.) with a focus on providing excess of
loss property catastrophe reinsurance risk coverage to various ceding
companies. According to Lumen Re’s business plan, a majority of its
written reinsurance limits/exposures will be retroceded to third
parties. All protection retroceded will be fully collateralized through
a trust account for the benefit of Lumen Re. Assets within the trust
account are invested in highly rated money market funds or short-term
treasury bills. The remaining limits/exposures not retroceded will be
retained and supported by the equity. The leverage, as measured by a
ratio of retained limits to equity, is very low.
Based on its business plan shared with AM Best, Lumen Re’s risk-adjusted
capital, as measured by the Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), is
projected to remain at the strongest level over the near term (i.e., one
to three years). Its liquidity, asset/liability management, quality of
assets and use of internal capital models provides ample support of its
balance sheet assessment. Partially offsetting these rating factors is
Lumen Re’s relatively high dependency on third-party retrocession.
However, all retrocession ceded limits will be written on a
fully-collateralized basis, thus dramatically minimizing its exposure to
losses and third party credit risk. Consequently, AM Best has assessed
the company’s overall balance sheet strength as strongest.
Lumen Re’s overall operating performance is assessed as adequate based
upon projected results in its business plan. The company’s pricing
strategy is to focus on underwriting profits and not on asset return.
Investment income related to its investments is projected to be minimal,
which tracks its overall investment guidelines of having funds invested
in short-duration, high quality assets.
Lumen Re’s business profile is assessed as limited as the company
predominantly writes catastrophe excess of loss contracts and limited
reinsurance protection programs with well-established cedants in highly
developed markets. Its line of business is low frequency, high severity
non-proportional treaty business with well-diversified primary insurance
companies. The geographical spread and diversification of coverage is
positive. Product concentration is somewhat mitigated due to spread of
coverage, the number of cedants and the number of contracts contained in
its portfolio. Pricing sophistication, modeling capabilities including
reliance on the use of vendor models, and coverage exclusions for
start-up companies and those with unrealistic growth plans create a
strong environment for management to execute its pricing strategy.
Lumen Re’s ERM is assessed as appropriate, based on the company’s
projected size and risk profile, which is supported by its focus on
maintaining geographic and diversity of its risk exposures. AM Best
considers Lumen Re’s risk management capabilities to be largely aligned
with its risk profile.
