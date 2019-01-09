Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of Lumen Re Ltd.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 03:22pm EST

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” of Lumen Re Ltd. (Lumen Re) (Bermuda). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Lumen Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

Lumen Re writes reinsurance and retrocession contracts (industry-loss warranties, excess of loss, etc.) with a focus on providing excess of loss property catastrophe reinsurance risk coverage to various ceding companies. According to Lumen Re’s business plan, a majority of its written reinsurance limits/exposures will be retroceded to third parties. All protection retroceded will be fully collateralized through a trust account for the benefit of Lumen Re. Assets within the trust account are invested in highly rated money market funds or short-term treasury bills. The remaining limits/exposures not retroceded will be retained and supported by the equity. The leverage, as measured by a ratio of retained limits to equity, is very low.

Based on its business plan shared with AM Best, Lumen Re’s risk-adjusted capital, as measured by the Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), is projected to remain at the strongest level over the near term (i.e., one to three years). Its liquidity, asset/liability management, quality of assets and use of internal capital models provides ample support of its balance sheet assessment. Partially offsetting these rating factors is Lumen Re’s relatively high dependency on third-party retrocession. However, all retrocession ceded limits will be written on a fully-collateralized basis, thus dramatically minimizing its exposure to losses and third party credit risk. Consequently, AM Best has assessed the company’s overall balance sheet strength as strongest.

Lumen Re’s overall operating performance is assessed as adequate based upon projected results in its business plan. The company’s pricing strategy is to focus on underwriting profits and not on asset return. Investment income related to its investments is projected to be minimal, which tracks its overall investment guidelines of having funds invested in short-duration, high quality assets.

Lumen Re’s business profile is assessed as limited as the company predominantly writes catastrophe excess of loss contracts and limited reinsurance protection programs with well-established cedants in highly developed markets. Its line of business is low frequency, high severity non-proportional treaty business with well-diversified primary insurance companies. The geographical spread and diversification of coverage is positive. Product concentration is somewhat mitigated due to spread of coverage, the number of cedants and the number of contracts contained in its portfolio. Pricing sophistication, modeling capabilities including reliance on the use of vendor models, and coverage exclusions for start-up companies and those with unrealistic growth plans create a strong environment for management to execute its pricing strategy.

Lumen Re’s ERM is assessed as appropriate, based on the company’s projected size and risk profile, which is supported by its focus on maintaining geographic and diversity of its risk exposures. AM Best considers Lumen Re’s risk management capabilities to be largely aligned with its risk profile.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by AM Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:46pWeissLaw LLP Investigates Ohr Pharmaceutical, Inc.
PR
03:46pLarson Electronics Releases Power Distribution Substation, NEMA 3R, 7.5 kVA, 480V to 120/240V 1PH
GL
03:44pCUTERA INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:43pLENNAR : sees housing demand rebounding, shares up nearly 10 percent
RE
03:42pGOGO INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:39pRenault's CEO moved tax domicile to Netherlands in 2012 - paper
RE
03:39pBLACKROCK ELEVATES EXECUTIVE BEHIND FAST-GROWING ETF UNIT : memo
RE
03:39pGENKYOTEX : Liquidity contract balance at December 31, 2018
PU
03:38pNOBILIS HEALTH CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:38pARC RESOURCES : Up Nearly 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since April 2016 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GLENCORE : EXCLUSIVE: Top suspect in Vitol, Glencore Brazil bribery case arrested in U.S. - court
2APPLE : APPLE : Gives Cook 22% Raise
3ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG : ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG: entered into an agreement with Samih Sawiris ..
4STRATEGY: Four sectors for the future
5BASF : BASF : China's approval of DowDuPont soy poses challenge to Bayer

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.