Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of Massy United Insurance Ltd.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 12:33pm EDT

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” of Massy United Insurance Ltd. (Massy United) (Barbados). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Massy United’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Massy United’s balance sheet strength is reflective of its risk-adjusted capitalization being at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). The balance sheet also is supported by a comprehensive reinsurance program that limits exposure to natural catastrophe events, adequate reserves and ample liquidity. Massy United’s ultimate parent is Massy Holdings Ltd., a large Trinidad-based conglomerate that is publicly traded on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange. Capital growth may be constrained by the company’s dividend payments to its ultimate parent.

Massy United offers a full range of personal and commercial insurance products, including property and motor, in a number of Caribbean countries. Historically profitable operating performance has been attributed to profitable underwriting, especially in non-catastrophe years, supplemented by steady levels of investment income. Notwithstanding, earnings remain subject to highly competitive regional markets, and further constrained by a low interest rate environment and financial and economic challenges in Barbados.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:02pANTARES VISION S P A : Closing for the acquisition of tradeticity finalised
PU
01:02pADL BIONATUR S A : Modificación en la composición del Consejo de Administración de ADL Bionatur Solutions (05/08/2020)
PU
01:02pANTARES VISION : The shareholders' meeting approves the 2019 financial statements
PU
01:02pFIRSTENERGY : Crews Continue to Make Repairs Following Tropical Storm Isaias
PR
01:02pSUCCESS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:02pGeneCentric Therapeutics and Erasmus University Medical Center Enter Bladder Cancer Research Collaboration
BU
01:01p EMPLOYEES SET HIGH BAR : Workplace Safety, Transparent Communication, and Contact Tracing Non-negotiable, find Kronos Surveys
BU
01:01pCOVID-19 IMPACTS : Smart Materials Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of Almost 14% Through 2020-2024 | Rise in R&D Efforts to Develop Innovative Materials to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
01:01pTANDIGM HEALTH : Partners with Gateway Medical Associates to Launch Tandigm Physician Services
BU
01:01pKNDI Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action Against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Trump's bid for a piece of Microsoft-TikTok deal could spur legal action
2BARCLAYS PLC : Britain's banks brace for $22 billion loan losses as outlook darkens
3BMW AG : BMW loses almost $800 million as sales slide during lockdowns
4AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. : AHOLD DELHAIZE N : Raises Guidance After Reporting Market Beating 2Q Net Profit
5DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group