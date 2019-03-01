AM Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of Momentum Life Limited

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good)
and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” of Momentum Life Limited
(Momentum Life) (New Zealand). The outlook of these Credit Ratings
(ratings) is stable.
As a start-up insurer, having commenced risk-bearing operations for the
first time in March 2018, Momentum Life has a limited track record of
operation. Consequently, AM Best’s assessment of the company’s rating
fundamentals is principally forward looking in nature.
The ratings reflect Momentum Life’s balance sheet strength, which AM
Best categorizes as adequate, as well as its adequate operating
performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk
management (ERM). In addition, the ratings factor in a neutral impact
from the company’s 100% ownership by BlueInc Group Pty Limited (BlueInc
Group).
Momentum Life’s risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s
Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), is expected to remain at the strongest
level over the medium term. Despite high forecast underwriting growth
during the company’s start-up phase driving increasing capital
requirements, AM Best expects available capital to remain sufficient to
offset this planned business expansion. Partially offsetting balance
sheet factors include Momentum Life’s very small absolute capital base,
which increases its sensitivity to stressed scenarios, as well as its
high reliance on third-party reinsurance for risk transfer and upfront
commission financing.
AM Best considers Momentum Life’s operating performance to be adequate,
with positive and gradually improving return on equity ratios expected
over the medium term. At present, the company’s underwriting performance
is hampered partially by a high expense ratio, given its small premium
base; however, this is expected to improve as the business continues to
expand. AM Best views Momentum Life’s business profile as limited,
reflecting the company’s start-up nature and its concentration to New
Zealand’s life insurance sector. The products offered by Momentum Life
include guaranteed acceptance funeral insurance and lump-sum life
insurance products, which are considered to have low product risk.
AM Best views Momentum Life’s ERM as appropriate given the size and
complexity of the company’s operations at present. Over the medium term,
Momentum Life’s risk management capability will likely need to develop
in order to support increasing operational scale and a widening of its
product offerings.
Momentum Life receives no rating enhancement or drag from BlueInc Group.
Momentum Life benefits from operational support provided by its parent
and other subsidiaries of the group.
Ratings are communicated to rated entities prior to publication.
Unless stated otherwise, the ratings were not amended subsequent to that
communication.
