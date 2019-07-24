Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of New York Life Insurance Company and Its Subsidiaries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 01:22pm EDT

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “aaa” of New York Life Insurance Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, New York Life Insurance and Annuity Corporation (collectively referred to as New York Life). Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IRs) on the funding agreement-backed securities (FABS) programs, the outstanding notes issued thereunder and the Long-Term IRs on the existing surplus notes of New York Life Insurance Company. The outlook of the Credit Ratings (rating) is stable. All companies are headquartered in New York, NY. (See below for a detailed listing of the Long- and Short-Term IRs.)

The ratings reflect New York Life’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its very strong operating performance, very favorable business profile and very strong overall enterprise risk management.

The ratings also reflect New York Life’s risk-adjusted capitalization, which has been sustained at the very strong level, with consistently growing absolute levels of capital, ample financial flexibility and abundant liquidity, even under extreme stress scenarios. Currently, the company’s reserve profile still remains slightly weighted toward annuity products, which are exposed to the continued low interest rate environment. However, this reserve profile is driven partially by the reserving dynamics between life insurance and annuity products, which generate higher reserves for the annuity products in the earlier years. While AM Best believes that New York Life’s investment management capabilities remain strong, the potential still exists for higher-than-normal credit losses, albeit manageable, within New York Life’s general account investment portfolio. The organization’s investment portfolio is considered well-diversified with allocations that follow a consistent, long-term approach, as well as a material allocation to highly rated corporate fixed-income securities. AM Best notes that New York Life has a sizeable allocation to non-traditional assets, namely investments in private equity and hedge funds that together represent approximately 21% of total capital.

New York Life’s current adjusted GAAP financial leverage, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, together with secured and non-recourse debt, continues to be well within AM Best’s guidelines for the company’s current ratings. In addition, GAAP interest coverage is very strong. AM Best also holds a favorable view of New York Life’s proactive management approach to interest-rate risk through ongoing hedging, product design, dynamic asset rebalancing and disciplined sales. Finally, AM Best notes that New York Life has an added measure of financial flexibility in support of its very strong risk-adjusted capital position through the management of its policyholder dividend scale.

The consistent and very strong operating performance is attributed to sales growth generated from its traditional ordinary life insurance business, providing long-term cash flows as the foundation. The majority of new annuity sales include market-value adjustment features that reduce interest-rate risk; however, some vulnerability to spread compression exists should the low interest rate environment persist. Overall earnings are derived from diverse sources and have increased primarily because of favorable mortality experience with overall positive business growth. New York Life’s investment operations provide further earnings diversification, reflective of the organization’s strong spread revenue and asset-based fees that are generated from the $572 billion of assets under management as of year-end 2018.

The business profile is characterized by the conservative nature of the company’s product portfolio, and together with its large block of ordinary life business, translates into one of the more creditworthy liability profiles in the U.S. life insurance industry. New York Life’s ratings also reflect the stability and strength of its career agency distribution force and its market position among the top leaders in the U.S. life insurance industry, which has led the industry in Million Dollar Round Table membership for 64 consecutive years. The agency channel has given New York Life a competitive advantage and has contributed to the organization’s strong persistency and prominent market position within the individual life market. With respect to New York Life’s product portfolio, AM Best believes the allocation to interest-sensitive liabilities continues to be higher relative to peers, including New York Life’s use of operating leverage; however, the organization has historically demonstrated solid capabilities in managing this exposure. AM Best will continue to monitor any additional growth in this exposure.

The following Long-Term IRs have been affirmed with stable ratings:

New York Life Funding--program rating of “aaa”

New York Life Global Funding--program rating of “aaa”
-- “aaa” on all outstanding notes issued under the program

New York Life Insurance Company—
-- “aa” on $1 billion 5.875% surplus notes, due May 2033
-- “aa” on $1 billion 6.75% surplus notes, due November 2039
-- “aa” on $1 billion 4.45% surplus notes, due March 2069

 

The following Short-Term IR has been affirmed:

New York Life Capital Corp--
-- AMB-1+ on the commercial paper program

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:10pJune Construction Starts Climb 9 Percent
BU
02:10pOLD LINE BANCSHARES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02:08pBOEING : may cut or halt 737 output if return to service delayed - CEO
RE
02:08pBoeing posts biggest loss on 737 MAX, may have to halt production of jet
RE
02:07pUNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY PRODUCTS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:07pLAKE SHORE BANCORP : Reports Second Quarter 2019 and Year to Date Earnings and Declares Dividend
AQ
02:07pTURNKEY CAPITAL : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations.
AQ
02:07pBQE Core Wins CPA Practice Advisor Innovation Award
PR
02:05pBOYD GAMING : Tribute Rock Band Arch Allies and Contemporary Urban Jazz Artist Gerald Albright Take the Stage at Aliante in September
PU
02:01p3 Essential School Supplies from EnvyPak That Will Delight Teachers
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1REPSOL : Repsol 2Q Net Profit Dropped
2DRAX GROUP PLC : DRAX : first half profit boosted by Iberdrola deal
3FLOW TRADERS : FLOW TRADERS 2Q19 NTI  53.9M, STRATEGY REITERATED TO MAXIMIZE NTI GROWTH THROUGH SCALE AND EFF..
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Big Tech faces broad U.S. Justice Department antitrust probe
5White House's Kudlow hopeful on U.S.-China trade talks, agriculture buys

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group