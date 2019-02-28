Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of Nuclear Electric Insurance Limited

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 03:18pm EST

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” of Nuclear Electric Insurance Limited (NEIL) (Wilmington, DE). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) remains stable.

The ratings reflect NEIL’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its marginal operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. The ratings also acknowledge NEIL’s management culture and its exclusive leadership position in the U.S. nuclear power-generating industry. NEIL essentially underwrites the entire nuclear utility property insurance coverage in the United States.

Partially offsetting these positive rating factors are the company’s primary focus on property catastrophe risks and related business interruption claims, with the subsequent financial stress this could cause in the unlikely event of two full-limit losses. Despite the recent positive results, the company remains exposed to volatility in underwriting results given the nature of the risks it insures and because of claims activity, which relates to the fact that it relies on one market and two principal product lines. However, these factors are reflective of a captive insurer focused on a particular niche market supported by its members. Nonetheless, NEIL’s risk management program is designed to manage risks within the company’s defined tolerance levels. NEIL also maintains a comprehensive loss prevention program, with a specialized, effective loss prevention department working together with insured members to control losses. NEIL's loss prevention effort is supported by a panel of employed and contract nuclear engineers.

The ratings also recognize NEIL’s history of maintaining sufficient capital to support its ongoing obligations, which includes its financial flexibility to suspend policyholder distributions. NEIL also has the contractual right to assess a retrospective premium for 10 times each member’s annualized premium, which strengthens the company’s financial flexibility. This facility has never been used.

A key rating driver that could lead to positive rating action is profitability in underwriting results over the long term.

Key rating factors that could lead to a downgrade of the company’s ratings over the longer term include increased leverage, substantial increases in losses and significant erosion of capital or loss of members.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:36pWHIRLPOOL : New Limited Edition Queen of Hearts Collection Brings Iconic Style to any Kitchen
PU
03:36pPARA RESOURCES : Announces the Star-up of the Gold Road Mill
PU
03:36pACCIONA : La sociedad remite informe de resultados en inglés a 31/12/18
PU
03:36pCINEPLEX : Recognized as One of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures for the Third Time
PU
03:36pUNITED FIRE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03:36pAMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. fines American Airlines, Delta for long tarmac delays
RE
03:35pOneH2 Receives $250,000 Grant From The State Of North Carolina
PR
03:35pAmarillo Gold at the PDAC 2019
GL
03:34pBrent eases as trade talks drag, China's economy shows weakness
RE
03:34pPHARMACY TIMES CONTINUING EDUCATION : ™ to Host Directions in Pharmacy® Conference in Chicago
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev predicts strong growth after solid end to 2018
2ENGIE : ENGIE : Profit Fell in 2018, Hit by Impairments
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT remains confident of growth despite regulatory risk
4ABB LTD : ABB 4Q Profit Dropped Despite Orders Rising
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : Carmaker Aston Martin's adjusted pre-tax ..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.