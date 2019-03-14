AM Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of Ozark National Life Insurance Company Following Sale to National Western Life Insurance Company

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A-
(Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a-" of Ozark
National Life Insurance Company (Ozark) (Kansas City, MO) following its
sale to National Western Life Insurance Company (NWLIC). The outlook of
these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.
The ratings reflect Ozark’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best
categorizes as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance,
limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management
(ERM).
NWLIC entered into an agreement on Oct. 3, 2018 to acquire all of the
outstanding stock of Ozark and N.I.S. Financial Services, Inc. This
stock purchase agreement closed on Jan. 31, 2019.
AM Best notes that at transaction close, Ozark paid a $102.7 million
dividend to its prior owner, CNS Corporation. However, despite the
extraordinary dividend, Ozark’s risk-adjusted capital remains at the
strongest level, as measured by AM Best. Additionally, AM Best
anticipates no material changes to Ozark’s existing business model,
which is focused primarily on selling simplified ordinary life products
to the middle market. As a result, Ozark’s historically stable earnings
pattern is likely to continue, albeit at a somewhat lower level, due to
the impact of the recent dividend on its asset base.
While Ozark is expected to be maintained as a separate operating company
from NWLIC, AM Best expects that Ozark will benefit from NWLIC’s
resources, in particular its more extensive asset management
capabilities and its more highly-developed ERM framework. AM Best will
continue to monitor the impact of NWLIC’s integration of Ozark on the
newly acquired company’s credit profile.
