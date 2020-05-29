Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of Pacific LifeCorp and Its Subsidiaries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 12:58pm EDT

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa” of the members of Pacific Life Group (Pacific Life): Pacific Life Insurance Company and Pacific Life & Annuity Company. Both companies are headquartered in Newport Beach, CA. Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a” of the group’s intermediate holding company, Pacific LifeCorp (Wilmington, DE). AM Best also has affirmed the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of Pacific LifeCorp. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (See below for a detailed listing of the Long- and Short-Term IRs.)

The ratings reflect Pacific Life’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, favorable business profile and very strong enterprise risk management (ERM).

Pacific Life’s balance sheet is supported by its historically robust risk-adjusted capitalization, diversified operating profile, liquidity resources and positive earnings trends, which are supported by being one of the industry’s leading sales organizations in its key product lines. The company sold its share in an aircraft leasing business in 2019, lowering its investment exposure to the travel segment. Pacific Life is a prominent leader in the affluent market segments and is considered a top-tier writer of life insurance and annuities, holding leading market positions in universal life, indexed universal life, variable universal life insurance, fixed annuities, variable annuities and structured settlements. The company’s earnings profile benefits from diversification within the life insurance, retirement services and reinsurance segments. Pacific Life’s ratings reflect the company’s robust ERM program, which puts a strong focus on protecting the balance sheet from extreme event-driven risks.

Partially offsetting these positive rating factors are earnings that are correlated to the financial markets due to the company’s exposure to interest and market rate sensitive reserves, which is partially mitigated through hedging programs. AM Best notes that volatility in the economy following the COVID-19 pandemic will likely continue to impact the life insurance and annuity blocks and the assets backing those products. Pacific Life’s commercial mortgage exposure is considered high relative to the industry along with its allocation to NAIC 2 asset classes, which AM Best considers a concentration risk in the company’s risk profile; however, Pacific Life has less exposure to asset classes below NAIC 2 compared with industry peers.

The following Long-Term IRs have been affirmed with stable outlooks:

Pacific LifeCorp—
-- “a” on $600 million 6.60% senior unsecured notes, due 2033
-- “a” on $500 million 5.125% senior unsecured notes, due 2043

Pacific Life Insurance Company—
-- “a+” on $150 million 7.9% surplus notes, due 2023
-- “a+” on $1 billion 9.25% surplus notes, due 2039
-- “a+” on $750 million 4.3% surplus notes, due 2067

Pacific Life Funding, LLC—“aa” on the program rating
-- “aa” on all outstanding notes issued under the program

The following Short-Term IR has been affirmed:

Pacific Life Insurance Company—
-- AMB-1+ on commercial paper

The Long-Term ICR of “aa” of Pacific Life Global Funding has been affirmed with a stable outlook.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:25pPUMA EXPLORATION : adds more claims in the Triple Fault Gold Area
PU
01:25pSINQIA : EGM of 05.29.2020 - Synthetic Final Voting Map
PU
01:25pDIXIE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:20pHEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
01:19pSCIPLAY : ROSEN, NATIONALLY REGARDED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Continues Investigation of Securities Claims Against SciPlay Corporation - SCPL
PR
01:19pKBRA Assigns Ratings to First Republic Mortgage Trust 2020-1 (FRMT 2020-1)
BU
01:16pResidential Solar Energy Storage Market 2020-2024 | The Rising Energy Costs to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
01:15pNEVADA SUNRISE GOLD : Announces Application to Amend Warrants Term
AQ
01:15pKDD 2020 Opens Registration For 26th Annual Conference With Fully Virtual Program
PR
01:11pnCipher supports launch of new key import method for Azure Key Vault
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : to Take 50% Stake in Parent of Chinese Car Maker Jianghuai
2MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC : Coffee maker JDE Peet's shares pop 15% after $17 billion virtual IPO
3ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : UK stocks end lower on Sino-U.S. tensions, but mark monthly gains
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
5CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION : CANOPY GROWTH : reports $1.3B fourth-quarter loss, hits reset on strategic focus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group