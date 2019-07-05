AM Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of QBE Insurance Group Limited and Its Key Subsidiaries

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” of QBE Europe nv/sa (Belgium), QBE UK Limited (United Kingdom), and all the pooled members of QBE North America Insurance Group (see list below), with the exception of National Farmers Union Property and Casualty Company (NFU P&C) (Sun Prairie, WI). These companies are key operating subsidiaries of QBE Insurance Group Limited (QBE) (Australia), the non-operating holding company of the QBE group of companies. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb+” of QBE. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) remains stable. For NFU P&C, AM Best has maintained the under review with negative implications status for the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a+”.

NFU P&C’s ratings were placed under review with negative implications due to the announcement by QBE that it has entered an agreement to sell the company to National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC) (headquartered in New York, NY). The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2019.

The ratings of QBE reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorises as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, favourable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

QBE’s balance sheet strength is underpinned by consolidated risk-adjusted capitalisation, which was maintained at the very strong level at year-end 2018, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR).

However, following a reduction in BCAR scores resulting from a post-tax loss in 2017, the recovery of the scores in 2018 was below AM Best’s expectation, due to continued share buybacks and foreign exchange impact. AM Best expects prospective risk-adjusted capitalisation to improve due to management actions aimed at portfolio de-risking, such as the purchase of a stronger reinsurance protection and the disposal of some high-risk portfolios.

QBE’s favourable business profile is supported by its geographic diversification and strong competitive position in its core markets. Following depressed performance, the group initiated a portfolio remediation exercise in 2017. As part of this, the group exited a number of unprofitable segments in 2018, in particular in Latin America, Asia and the United States. In addition, the group has focused on improving its pricing and risk selection capabilities, aiming to optimise capital allocation and improve the underlying loss experience. As a result of these actions, 2018 results showed moderately improved attritional loss ratios and good rate increases across the group’s main business divisions. The combined ratio fell to 96% from the prior (2017: 105%, as calculated by AM Best), benefiting from a significantly lower impact from catastrophe losses during the year. Continued portfolio de-risking and proactive underwriting performance management are expected to improve prospective performance and reduce the volatility of key performance metrics.

The FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a+” have been affirmed with stable outlooks for the following pooled members of QBE North America Insurance Group:

General Casualty Company of Wisconsin

General Casualty Insurance Company

Hoosier Insurance Company

NAU Country Insurance Company

North Pointe Insurance Company

Praetorian Insurance Company

QBE Insurance Corporation

QBE Reinsurance Corporation

QBE Specialty Insurance Company

Regent Insurance Company

Southern Fire & Casualty Company

Southern Pilot Insurance Company

Stonington Insurance Company

Unigard Insurance Company

