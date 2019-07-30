 AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of RoyalStar Assurance Limited

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” of RoyalStar Assurance Limited (RSA) (Nassau, Bahamas). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect RSA’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

RSA’s favorable underwriting performance, especially in non-catastrophe years, supported by steady levels of investment income, continues to contribute to RSA’s strong operating results. Positive earnings have enabled RSA to continue to maintain risk-adjusted capitalization assessed at the strongest level. Under the direction of its experienced management team, RSA provides personal and commercial lines coverages throughout the Bahamas, the Cayman Islands, the Turks and Caicos Islands and the British Virgin Islands.

These strengths are partially offset by the geographic concentration of RSA’s business in the Bahamas, the company’s exposure to weather-related catastrophe events and its dependence on reinsurance to mitigate losses and protect its surplus. RSA mitigates much of its catastrophe exposure through prudent risk management planning, which includes minimizing coverage written in flood and storm surge areas, along with its comprehensive reinsurance program placed with a panel of high-quality reinsurers.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190730005911/en/