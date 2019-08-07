Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of Sammons Financial Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 03:25pm EDT

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” of Midland National Life Insurance Company (Midland National) and North American Company for Life and Health Insurance (North American) (both domiciled in West Des Moines, IA). In addition, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a-” and the Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “a-” on the $200 million 7.0% senior unsecured notes, due 2043 and the $500 million 4.45% senior unsecured notes, due 2027, of Sammons Financial Group, Inc. (SFG, Inc.) (Delaware). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. SFG, Inc. is an intermediate holding company for Midland National and North American, and is indirectly owned by Sammons Enterprises, Inc. Midland National and North American – the group’s key life/health insurance subsidiaries – are jointly referred to as the Sammons Financial Group (SFG).

The ratings reflect SFG’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. 

The very strong balance sheet assessment is supported by SFG’s risk-adjusted capital position and strong asset and liability matched investment portfolio despite having a higher-than-industry allocation to structured securities. In addition, SFG’s strong operating performance is supported by its consistent pre-tax operating earnings and double-digit statutory returns on equity. Its business profile reflects SFG’s prominent market positions in the fixed index annuity, as well as its COLI/BOLI operating segments with a national footprint and more diversified product portfolio than some of its peers.   

Offsetting detractors include a very competitive fixed index annuity segment, which is becoming more crowded, poor operating trends in SFG’s life segments, and a capital and surplus-to-liability ratio lower than similarly rated peers.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:09pOPKO Health Reports 2019 Second Quarter Business Highlights and Financial Results
GL
04:09pZhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of September 3 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. – DBD
GL
04:09pTRIPADVISOR : Inc. Earnings Press Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Site
PR
04:09pWESTERN DIGITAL : Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
04:09pCrystal Cruises Will Explore 219 Destinations In 83 Countries In 2022
GL
04:08pNorth American Construction Group Announces Dividend Increase
GL
04:08pForescout Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
04:08pAutoWeb Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
04:08pgoeasy Ltd. Reports Record Results for the Second Quarter
GL
04:08pNATERA : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SoftBank says Vision Fund 2 could start investing soon, bags big gains on first
2Cobalt, Africa setbacks shrink Glencore's first-half profit
3BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Statement re Share Price Movement
4PALM OIL : China to remove soybean oil, rapeseed oil, palm oil import quotas
5BAYER AG : Bayer, Lanxess Shares Jump on Joint-Venture Sale Announcement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group