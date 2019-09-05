Log in
AM Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of Seguros Inbursa, S.A. Grupo Financiero Inbursa

09/05/2019 | 02:56pm EDT

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” and the Mexico National Scale Rating (NSR) of “aaa.MX” of Seguros Inbursa, S.A. Grupo Financiero Inbursa (Seguros Inbursa) (Mexico). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Seguros Inbursa’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Seguros Inbursa’s balance sheet strength is underpinned by its risk-adjusted capitalization at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). The ratings also reflect its strong operating performance, driven by consistent profitability mainly supported by a stable flow of investment income, as well as low underwriting leverage, a diversified business profile and the company’s affiliation with Grupo Financiero Inbursa S.A.B. de C.V. (Grupo Financiero Inbursa), one of the largest financial groups in Mexico.

Seguros Inbursa underwrites life and non-life business, and remains one of the largest and most profitable domestic insurance companies in Mexico. In 2018, individual life and earthquake insurance were among the company’s most profitable business lines, currently representing 19.1% and 9% of gross written premiums, respectively. The company has shown disciplined underwriting in a highly competitive market, consistently reporting overall premium sufficiency levels that compare positively with its closest competitors. This discipline also is reflected in its stable combined ratios, maintained at levels close to 95%, with little volatility in its components. In addition, investment results continue to be the main source of profitability for the company.

Historically, Seguros Inbursa has operated with low underwriting leverage. The company’s risk-based capitalization remains fully supportive of its current ratings. Adjusted capital has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 8.9% during the past five years, and AM Best expects this trend to continue as a result of sound underwriting, conservative reserving and prudent dividend and investment policies, as well as an effective cost containment strategy. Furthermore, Seguros Inbursa continues to benefit from significant operating efficiencies afforded by Grupo Financiero Inbursa’s vast financial and system networks.

Partially offsetting these positive rating factors is the strong competitive environment in Mexico’s insurance market, which AM Best believes could pressure the company’s profitability and market share.

Key rating drivers that could lead to positive rating actions for Seguros Inbursa include continued favorable trends in profitability and capital growth. Conversely, sharp deterioration in underwriting results or a significant weakening of its risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by BCAR, could trigger negative rating actions.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
