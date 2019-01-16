AM Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of Seguros Monterrey New York Life, S.A. de C.V.

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A++
(Superior), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “aa+”
and the Mexico National Scale Rating of “aaa.MX” of Seguros Monterrey
New York Life, S.A. de C.V. (SMNYL) (Mexico City, Mexico). The outlook
of these Credit Ratings (ratings) remains stable.
The ratings reflect SMNYL’s balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best
categorizes as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance,
neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management
(ERM).
The ratings also reflect SMNYL’s strong integration with its parent
company, New York Life Insurance Company (New York Life) (FSR A++,
Long-Term ICR “aaa”), strengthened risk-adjusted capitalization, robust
ERM, positive trend in operating performance and highly competitive
position in Mexico’s life insurance segment. Partially offsetting these
positive rating factors are its challenging expansion strategy within
Mexico’s very competitive market and the uncertainty regarding future
interest rate shifts.
SMNYL is the Mexico subsidiary of New York Life and a product of the
Seguros Monterrey acquisition in 2000. SMNYL, established in Mexico in
1940, mainly underwrites life products through a solid agent network. As
of September 2018, SMNYL was Mexico’s seventh-largest insurer with a
market share of 5.3%. The company’s product portfolio is composed of
individual life (67%), individual medical expenses (19%), group medical
expenses (10%) and group life (4%).
SMNYL benefits from its ultimate parent’s strong brand recognition. In
addition, its integration within its group is key to the rating level,
as New York Life actively supervises SMNYL’s strategy and operations,
further enhancing its corporate governance and product innovation.
Within New York Life’s international structure, the Mexico operation
stands out as one of the most significant in terms of its good
profitability and market presence, which makes the subsidiary’s
operation and strategy very likely to be supported by the group if
required.
During 2017, the company continued to grow above the life segment market
pace, improving its bottom-line results and posting good underwriting
metrics in relation to the market and its past performance despite
larger benefits paid to net premiums ratio, only reflecting the good
previous mortality and morbidity experience of the company. A.M. Best
expects SMNYL to maintain its good underwriting performance; net income
is expected to benefit from the volatility in international and domestic
markets while maintaining a prudent investment strategy. Due to the
company’s robust ERM and corporate governance capabilities, A.M. Best
believes that SMNYL has sufficient technical tools and market expertise
to achieve an adequate balance between growth and profitability. In
addition, the company presents an adequate investment policy that
supports the profitability of its operation.
Risk-adjusted capitalization is categorized as strongest, despite a
significant dividend payment made in 2018 that did not materially affect
AM Best’s view of the company’s risk-adjusted capitalization. Looking
forward, AM Best expects that SMNYL’s capital management capabilities
will benefit base capital through a strong net income and non-material
dividend payments. Due to the nature of the life business and its
investment component, SMNYL is susceptible to changes in interest rates,
which are expected to moderately increase during 2019. However, most of
its investment portfolios are in line with the characteristics of it
liabilities and group’s guidelines, placing the company in a favorable
position to mitigate such increases.
A.M. Best considers SMNYL to be well-positioned at its current rating
levels. Future positive rating factors that could lead to an improvement
in the Long-Term ICR include success with the company’s expansion goals;
maintenance of its profitability trend; and strengthening of its capital
base because of improved operating performance. Negative rating actions
could occur if the company’s risk-adjusted capitalization becomes
affected either by large capital outflows or by weaker operating
performance in the medium term due to large and sustained increases in
operational and acquisition expenses or benefits paid derived from the
expansion strategy. Furthermore, negative rating actions could result if
AM Best’s view on the strategic importance of the Mexico subsidiary to
its group decreases or if there are negative rating actions on New York
Life.
