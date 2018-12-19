Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of Société Hospitalière d'Assurances Mutuelles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/19/2018 | 07:34pm CET

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” of Société Hospitalière d’Assurances Mutuelles (Sham) (France). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) remains stable.

The ratings reflect Sham’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorises as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Sham benefits from a solid position in its niche market, as a leader in the medical professional liability insurance (MPLI) segment in France, where it holds a market share of approximately 50%. The company leverages its strong brand recognition and expertise to provide specialist insurance solutions to the medical profession. As a result, Sham’s insurance portfolio is concentrated, with MPLI accounting for approximately 80% of consolidated gross written premium and 95% of gross technical provisions at year-end 2017. Sham’s concentrated underwriting portfolio is considered an offsetting factor to the business profile assessment. The company manages its exposures of this specialist class of business through disciplined underwriting, pricing and claims handling practices. Additionally, Sham is seeking to diversify its business mix and geographical footprint, notably with the acquisition of the French broker Sofaxis in 2013, and through international expansion within Europe, with the launch of operations in Spain and Italy since 2014.

Sham’s very strong balance sheet is underpinned by risk-adjusted capitalisation at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), a liquid investment portfolio of good quality assets and the mutual’s history of prudent reserving practices. An offsetting factor to the balance sheet strength assessment is the company’s moderate dependence on reinsurance, which Sham uses to support its business model. Although expansion into new markets and concentration in MPLI have the potential to expose Sham’s solvency position to potential volatility, AM Best expects the company’s balance sheet to remain very strong, with a capital base sufficient to support strategic initiatives, thanks to good organic capital generation.

Sham has a track record of adequate operating profitability, evidenced by consolidated operating ratios below 90% in each of the past five years. In 2017, the group recorded a net result of EUR 27.1 million, chiefly driven by an investment result of EUR 52.5 million. Sham’s technical performance historically has been a weaker component of operating performance, driven by management’s prudent reserving philosophy and challenging market conditions, translating to a five-year (2013-2017) weighted average combined ratio of 103.9%, as calculated by AM Best.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2018 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:27pGreat Southern Bancorp, Inc. announces quarterly dividend
GL
08:26pNEWELL BRANDS : Announces Pricing Terms of its Tender Offers
BU
08:26pQatar shares close marginally up amid Qamco momentum
AQ
08:26pINVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
08:25pVALID SOLUCOES : becomes an international certificate authority for the issuance of SSL, CodeSign, and email certificates
PU
08:25p2018-12-19 TAKKT AG : TAKKT completes planned real estate sale in the US
PU
08:25pNETAPP : Get to Know Brett Albertson, the Newest Member of the Active IQ Team
PU
08:25pTHALES : France's CSO-1 military observation satellite in orbit
PU
08:25pASTRAZENECA : Lynparza approved by US FDA for 1st-line maintenance therapy in BRCA-mutated advanced ovarian cancer
PU
08:25pNSU Launches First-of-its-kind Artificial Intelligence Bot to Help Students, Faculty and Staff
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SoftBank telco suffers $9 billion slump on debut after record IPO
2Oil drops over 5 percent on economic slowdown fears, supply glut
3APPLE : APPLE : Iphone Falls Flat In World's Largest Untapped -2-
4Stocks and oil edge higher as investors eye Fed meeting
5BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Update on Funding For $1.6 Billion New Investments

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.