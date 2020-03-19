Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of Starr International Company Inc.'s Insurance Subsidiaries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 02:07pm EDT

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a” of the insurance subsidiaries of Starr International Company, Inc. (SICO) (Switzerland), a private investment holding company. These Credit Rating (rating) actions apply to the members of the rating units Starr International Group (SIG) and Starr Insurance & Reinsurance Limited (SIRL), which now includes Starr Property & Casualty Insurance (China) Company, Limited (Starr China) (China). The outlook of these ratings is stable.

The ratings of SIG and its members reflect their balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as their marginal operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM). Members of the SIG rating unit include Starr Indemnity & Liability Company (Texas), Starr Surplus Lines Insurance Company (Texas) and Starr Specialty Insurance Company (Texas).

The ratings of SIRL and its members reflect their balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as their marginal operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate ERM. Members of the SIRL rating unit include, in addition to Starr China, Starr Insurance & Reinsurance Limited (Bermuda), Starr International Insurance (Asia) Limited (Hong Kong), Starr International Insurance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd, Starr International (Europe) Limited (United Kingdom) and Starr Europe Insurance Limited (Malta).

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:26pCHESAPEAKE UTILITIES : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
02:26pVANJIA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (form 10-K)
AQ
02:26pCHART INDUSTRIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:26pKONSOLIDATOR A/S : Financial calendar 2020
AQ
02:25pCLOUDCOMMERCE, INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
02:25pDFP HEALTHCARE ACQUISITIONS CORP. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02:25pINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Apyx Medical Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
BU
02:24pNovelis Leaders Elected to Aluminum Stewardship Initiative
PR
02:24pPlunk Smith Law Firm Adds Two, Expands Office in Frisco, Texas
PR
02:23pSWEDBANK : Sweden's Swedbank fined EUR 360 million
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRLINE INDUSTRY MAY NOT SURVIVE WITHOUT STATE AID: Lufthansa
2BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Partners with Testing Labs Worldwide to Support COVID-..
3AVIVA PLC : More UK property funds suspend trading due to coronavirus volatility
4NEXT : NEXT : UK retailer Next says can sustain 1-billion-pound coronavirus sales hit
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : reports boost in profit as Wechat use rises

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group