AM Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of Starr International Company Inc.'s Insurance Subsidiaries

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a” of the insurance subsidiaries of Starr International Company, Inc. (SICO) (Switzerland), a private investment holding company. These Credit Rating (rating) actions apply to the members of the rating units Starr International Group (SIG) and Starr Insurance & Reinsurance Limited (SIRL), which now includes Starr Property & Casualty Insurance (China) Company, Limited (Starr China) (China). The outlook of these ratings is stable.

The ratings of SIG and its members reflect their balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as their marginal operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM). Members of the SIG rating unit include Starr Indemnity & Liability Company (Texas), Starr Surplus Lines Insurance Company (Texas) and Starr Specialty Insurance Company (Texas).

The ratings of SIRL and its members reflect their balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as their marginal operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate ERM. Members of the SIRL rating unit include, in addition to Starr China, Starr Insurance & Reinsurance Limited (Bermuda), Starr International Insurance (Asia) Limited (Hong Kong), Starr International Insurance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd, Starr International (Europe) Limited (United Kingdom) and Starr Europe Insurance Limited (Malta).

