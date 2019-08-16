Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of Stewart Title Group Members

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 12:37pm EDT

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” for the member companies of Stewart Title Group (Stewart). AM Best also has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb-” for the parent holding company, Stewart Information Services Corporation (headquartered in Houston, TX) [NYSE: STC]. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. See below for a listing of all companies. Additionally, see AM Best’s comment on the ratings of Stewart Title Group Members Following Announced Sale.

The ratings reflect Stewart’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

These rating factors are derived from the group’s favorable levels of risk-adjusted capitalization, and its consistently profitable underwriting and investment results. Stewart also benefits from its market position as the fourth-largest title insurance writer in the United States and writing business in all 50 states, as well as its growing its international presence. This global diversification helps mitigate the concentration risk inherent to being a monoline writer of title insurance.

Stewart Title Guaranty de Mexico, S.A. de C.V. became a member of AM Best-rated Stewart on July 28, 2018, based upon the importance of its licensing in Mexico, which is necessary due to domestic regulations that do not permit branches to operate in Mexico. In addition, the company is a subsidiary of Stewart, and is fully integrated into the group via underwriting, reinsurance and claim processes, as well as through the administrative support provided by the U.S. operations.

Positive rating action may result from positive underwriting performance trends, accompanied by growth in risk-adjusted capitalization. Significant deterioration in operating performance that results in a decline in risk-adjusted capitalization may result in negative rating actions. Negative rating action also may result should the holding company experience liquidity issues or a significant increase in leverage.

The FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a-” have been affirmed with a stable outlook for the following members of the Stewart Title Group:

  • Stewart Title Guaranty Company
  • Stewart Title Insurance Company
  • Stewart Title Limited

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:33pPPG : Completes 11 COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Projects Across U.S. in First Half of 2019
BU
01:32pSEMPRA ENERGY : SoCalGas to Begin Pipeline Installation Project in Buena Park, Anaheim, and Stanton Beginning August 19
PU
01:32pP2 ENERGY SOLUTIONS : to Showcase Integration of Land Management and Spatial Data at Summer NAPE, August 21-22 in Houston
BU
01:32pZhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of August 26 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against FedEx Corporation – FDX
GL
01:31pPR NEWSWIRE : - End of Day
PR
01:30pZhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of August 26 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Sunlands Technology Group – STG
GL
01:30pZhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of August 20 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV – BUD
GL
01:29pZhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of August 20 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Eros International PLC– EROS
GL
01:29pMGE ENERGY INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:29pHoward Edelstein to Step Down as AcadiaSoft Chairman
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Quarterly Report
2ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA AND THE $15 BILLION QUESTION: Amid Hong Kong's protests, when to list?
3KAZ MINERALS PLC : KAZ MINERALS : hit by copper rout as shares spiral
4BP PLC : BP : publishes LNG contract templates to push industry standardisation
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GE Shares Fall 11% As Madoff Critic Assails Accounting -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group