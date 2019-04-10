AM Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of Sun Hung Kai Properties Insurance Limited

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A
(Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” of Sun Hung
Kai Properties Insurance Limited (SHKPI) (Hong Kong). The outlook of
these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.
SHKPI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited
(SHKP), one of the largest and most well-established property
development and investment conglomerates in Hong Kong.
The ratings reflect SHKPI’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best
categorizes as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance,
neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.
SHKPI’s risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital
Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), is categorized as being at the strongest level,
underpinned by its low net retention and moderate underwriting leverage.
In addition, SHKPI’s operating performance has been strong and
consistent. Over a five-year period, underwriting and investment results
of SHKPI have been consistently positive, contributing to an average
combined ratio under 75% and an average operating ratio below 50%.
As a wholly owned subsidiary of SHKP, SHKPI mainly underwrites risks
associated with SHKP-related construction projects on a direct basis,
which makes its acquisition cost ratio generally lower than its peers.
The book of business sourced from SHKP and its related entities has
provided SHKPI with a stable presence in Hong Kong’s non-life insurance
market, particularly in the employees’ compensation segment.
SHKPI’s risk profile is classified as high investment risk, given its
scope of operations and investment allocations. Nevertheless, AM Best
considers SHKPI’s risk management capabilities to be aligned
appropriately with its risk profile. This is due primarily to the
company’s strong focus on profitable underwriting, low net retention,
and the business and investment management support it receives from SHKP.
The stable outlooks reflect AM Best’s expectation that SHKPI's operating
performance will remain at a strong level, underpinned mainly by its
continued focus on profitable underwriting, low acquisition costs and
positive investment returns. Negative rating actions could occur if the
company experiences material and continual deterioration in its
risk-adjusted capitalization or exhibits an unfavorable trend in
operating performance.
Ratings are communicated to rated entities prior to publication.
Unless stated otherwise, the ratings were not amended subsequent to that
communication.
This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published
on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release
and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible
for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release,
please see AM Best’s Recent
Rating Activity web page. For additional information
regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding
Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media
use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide
for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating
Action Press Releases.
AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a
unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com
for more information.
Copyright © 2019 by AM Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its
affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005697/en/