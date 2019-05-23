AM Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation and Its Key Subsidiaries

AM Best affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+
(Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of
“aa” of the members of Allstate Insurance Group (Allstate).
Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the
Long-Term ICRs of “a” of the members of Allstate New Jersey Insurance
Group (collectively referred to as Allstate New Jersey) (headquartered
in Bridgewater, NJ). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A+
(Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of “aa” of the key life/health members
of the Allstate Life Group (Allstate Life). At the same time, AM Best
has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a”, and all existing Long- and
Short-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR; Short-Term IR) of the
ultimate parent, The Allstate Corporation (Allcorp). The outlook of
these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.
All the above named companies are headquartered in Northbrook, IL,
except where specified. (See link below for a detailed listing of the
companies and ratings.)
The ratings of Allstate reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM
Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its strong operating
performance, favorable business profile and very strong enterprise risk
management (ERM).
Allstate’s strong capital position reflects its favorable earnings,
which have contributed to organic surplus growth in each of the past
five years on a pre-dividend basis. Allstate’s operating results
continue to be favorable due to enhanced pricing sophistication, and
improved loss cost and expense management while maintaining underwriting
discipline. Additionally, Allstate has a significant market presence and
favorable overall business profile as one of the largest personal lines
writers in the United States. Allstate also benefits from the additional
liquidity provided by Allcorp and its subsidiary, Kennett Capital, Inc.,
and through access to capital markets, lines of credit and its
commercial paper program. The group’s favorable margins are attributable
to enhanced pricing accuracy and risk optimization, along with its solid
core underwriting capabilities, prudent capital management and sizable
investment income. Lastly, underwriting results also reflect the
favorable impact of Allstate’s ongoing risk management actions, various
expense management initiatives and its significant investment in
technology, as Allstate has shown the ability to adapt quickly to market
trends to ensure continued underwriting and operating profitability.
Partially offsetting these positive rating attributes is Allstate’s
inherent exposure to natural disasters due to its expansive market
presence throughout the United States. However, Allstate over the past
several years has maintained an extensive catastrophe risk exposure
management program, including a significantly enhanced property
catastrophe reinsurance program, stricter underwriting guidelines,
increased deductibles and discontinuance of selected lines of coverage
such as earthquake. In addition, this expansive geographic presence
provides inherent diversification against the impact of one or a few
significant weather events. The group’s underwriting results in recent
years have benefited from these risk-management actions. While the group
maintains above-average underwriting and investment leverage, relative
to industry norms, it has maintained capital levels supportive of its
business risks.
The ratings of Allstate New Jersey reflect its balance sheet strength,
which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its strong
operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate ERM.
Additionally, the ratings recognize the financial strength, ERM and
continued support of Allstate Insurance Company, as well as Allcorp.
Allstate New Jersey maintains favorable risk-adjusted capitalization,
consistently profitable operating performance and management’s local
market knowledge. These positive rating attributes are offset partially
by the group’s business concentration within one state, resulting in
potential operating variability due to local market disruptions and
localized catastrophe weather events. The ratings further recognize the
consistent profitability trends in underwriting in recent years, along
with the expectation that trends in capitalization and operating
performance will continue in the near to medium term.
The ratings of Allstate Life reflect its balance sheet strength, which
AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its strong operating
performance, favorable business profile and very strong ERM.
Additionally, the ratings recognize the financial strength and continued
support of Allstate Insurance Company, as well as Allcorp.
Allstate Life’s overall balance sheet strength assessment is supported
by its very strong risk-adjusted capitalization and favorable liquidity,
as well as the organization’s expertise in stress testing and economic
capital modeling. Partially offsetting these strengths are the company’s
somewhat higher level of investment risk as a percentage of capital and
surplus, which is also higher than industry benchmarks. This risk is
mitigated partially by the use of a barbell asset allocation strategy,
which allows for longer dated annuity liabilities to be backed by
alternative assets, and the utilization of cash flow duration-matched
assets for shorter dated liabilities.
Allstate Life’s strong operating performance benefits from its core
traditional life and voluntary benefit product sales growth and its
favorable underwriting results, which are enhanced by a consistent
stream of net investment income. The company continues to manage the
run-off of its declining, yet sizable, exposure to interest sensitive
business within its annuities segment. Allstate Life’s recognized market
presence and strength of distribution across the organization create
additional benefits and synergies that drive its ability to compete in
its core markets. The company continues to work toward further
enhancement of digital capabilities in order to create a streamlined
consumer experience and increased efficiency. Allstate Life benefits
from a very strong risk culture and governance that has been embedded
throughout the organization.
