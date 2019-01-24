AM Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+
(Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of
“aa-” of The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited (DL) (Japan). The
outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.
The ratings reflect DL’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best
categorizes as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance,
favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.
DL’s balance sheet strength is due in part to its risk-adjusted
capitalization being at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s
Capital Adequacy Ratio. In addition, financial leverage ratios at its
holding company remain conservative, with adjusted debt leverage ratios
generally under 25% on a consolidated basis.
DL’s operating performance over the most-recent five-year period
consistently have been positive, generating ordinary profits in excess
of JPY 250 billion per annum. Additionally, its key operating metrics,
which include operating return on assets, also have been relatively
stable, owing largely to the large mortality and morbidity gains from
DL’s in-force portfolio, as well as stable net investment yields of
approximately 2% over the five-year period.
DL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc., which
is one of Japan’s largest life insurance groups in terms of premium
income. Through its several insurance subsidiaries, the group maintains
a strong competitive market position in Japan. The group also has a
growing book of overseas insurance business, which accounts for
approximately 40% of its premium revenue.
The stable outlooks reflect AM Best’s expectation that DL will maintain
strong and consistent operating performance, supported by an in-force
book that is expected to generate favorable returns on embedded value
and a stable economic solvency ratio over the medium and long term.
Negative rating actions could occur if there is material deterioration
in DL’s risk-adjusted capitalization or sustained deterioration in the
company’s operating performance. Additionally, the ratings could be
downgraded if a material deterioration in the credit profile of its
ultimate parent occurs.
