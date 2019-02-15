Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of The Hollard Insurance Company Pty Ltd

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 09:57am EST

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” of The Hollard Insurance Company Pty Ltd (HIC) (Australia). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect HIC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The company’s balance sheet strength assessment is underpinned by its unconsolidated risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), which is expected to improve to a very strong level in fiscal-year 2019. Over recent years, growth in underwriting operations at HIC has driven increasing capital requirements; however, a combination of capital injections and a hybrid debt issuance have aided to bolster capital adequacy and support planned business expansion. Other balance sheet considerations include the company’s robust financial flexibility, adequate reserving approach, reliance on reinsurance and its exposure to illiquid investments arising from equity holdings in affiliated underwriting agencies. AM Best’s balance sheet strength analysis also incorporates a neutral holding company impact following an assessment of consolidated risk-adjusted capitalization at HIC’s immediate parent, Hollard Holdings Australia Pty Ltd. (HHA).

AM Best views HIC’s operating performance as adequate. On an unconsolidated basis, the company has reported operating profits in each of the past five years (fiscal-years 2014-2018), with an average return on equity ratio of 5.7%. The company’s equity holdings in strategic and associated underwriting agencies have supported robust, albeit variable, investment returns, which are a key driver of overall earnings at present. HIC’s combined ratio has exhibited an improving trend over recent years, although it has remained marginally loss-making in fiscal-year 2018. As HIC only prepares financial statements on an unconsolidated basis, HHA’s consolidated performance also has been considered as part of the operating performance assessment. HHA consolidates the operations of HIC as well as all of its majority held strategic investments in underwriting agencies.

AM Best assesses HIC’s business profile as neutral. The company has grown to be one of the top 10 non-life insurers in Australia, based on gross written premiums, albeit occupying a modest market share of 2% in 2018. HIC maintains a strong market position in certain niche segments, including the pet insurance sector. The company continues to target high growth over the medium term, supported by its business model of establishing strategic partnerships with a network of distributors and underwriting agencies.

AM Best considers HIC’s ERM as appropriate given the size and complexity of the company’s operations.

Ratings are communicated to rated entities prior to publication. Unless stated otherwise, the ratings were not amended subsequent to that communication.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:20aAllianz Life Reports Solid 2018 Financial Results
BU
10:20aRHEINMETALL AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:17aEARTHPORT : Form 8.3 - EPO AMENDMENT
PU
10:17aMARINE PETROLEUM TRUST : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:17aMOLMED : the protocol of the in-man trial on CAR T CD44v6 presented at EHA (European Hematology Association) in Paris.
PU
10:17aAIRBUS : German halt in arms sales to Saudi Arabia causing serious problems - Airbus
RE
10:17aCOMBATTING THE PRESCRIPTION OPIOID EPIDEMIC : A Q&A with Microsoft
PU
10:17aAMAZON COM : Rivian Says Amazon Led $700 Million Equity Investment Round
DJ
10:16aBrent crude hits 2019 high above $65, buoyed by output cuts
RE
10:16aAPHRIA : says review reveals conflict of interest of directors in acquisition
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Seizing on Huawei's troubles, Samsung bets big on network gear
2Vivendi shares rally as UMG hits the right notes
3SCOUT24 AG : SCOUT24 : ?Scout24 welcomes the takeover offer and the strategic partnership with Hellman & Fried..
4FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : January 2019 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sales in Europe
5TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY : TGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : Disclosure of significant shareholding

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.