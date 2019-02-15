AM Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of The Hollard Insurance Company Pty Ltd

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A-
(Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” of The
Hollard Insurance Company Pty Ltd (HIC) (Australia). The outlook of
these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.
The ratings reflect HIC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best
categorizes as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance,
neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management
(ERM).
The company’s balance sheet strength assessment is underpinned by its
unconsolidated risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s
Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), which is expected to improve to a very
strong level in fiscal-year 2019. Over recent years, growth in
underwriting operations at HIC has driven increasing capital
requirements; however, a combination of capital injections and a hybrid
debt issuance have aided to bolster capital adequacy and support planned
business expansion. Other balance sheet considerations include the
company’s robust financial flexibility, adequate reserving approach,
reliance on reinsurance and its exposure to illiquid investments arising
from equity holdings in affiliated underwriting agencies. AM Best’s
balance sheet strength analysis also incorporates a neutral holding
company impact following an assessment of consolidated risk-adjusted
capitalization at HIC’s immediate parent, Hollard Holdings Australia Pty
Ltd. (HHA).
AM Best views HIC’s operating performance as adequate. On an
unconsolidated basis, the company has reported operating profits in each
of the past five years (fiscal-years 2014-2018), with an average return
on equity ratio of 5.7%. The company’s equity holdings in strategic and
associated underwriting agencies have supported robust, albeit variable,
investment returns, which are a key driver of overall earnings at
present. HIC’s combined ratio has exhibited an improving trend over
recent years, although it has remained marginally loss-making in
fiscal-year 2018. As HIC only prepares financial statements on an
unconsolidated basis, HHA’s consolidated performance also has been
considered as part of the operating performance assessment. HHA
consolidates the operations of HIC as well as all of its majority held
strategic investments in underwriting agencies.
AM Best assesses HIC’s business profile as neutral. The company has
grown to be one of the top 10 non-life insurers in Australia, based on
gross written premiums, albeit occupying a modest market share of 2% in
2018. HIC maintains a strong market position in certain niche segments,
including the pet insurance sector. The company continues to target high
growth over the medium term, supported by its business model of
establishing strategic partnerships with a network of distributors and
underwriting agencies.
AM Best considers HIC’s ERM as appropriate given the size and complexity
of the company’s operations.
