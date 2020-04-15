Log in
AM Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company and Its Subsidiaries

04/15/2020 | 05:30pm EDT

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) of “aa-” of The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company (Penn Mutual Life) (Horsham, PA) and its wholly owned subsidiaries, The Penn Insurance and Annuity Company (Wilmington, DE), Vantis Life Insurance Company (Vantis Life) (Windsor, CT) and Vantis Life Insurance Company of New York (Brewster, NY). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IRs) of “a” on the $200 million 6.65% surplus notes due 2034 and the $200 million 7.625% surplus notes due 2040, issued by Penn Mutual Life. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. These companies collectively are referred to as Penn Mutual.

The ratings reflect Penn Mutual’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. Penn Mutual’s risk-adjusted capitalization is very strong, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), and is supported by the company’s consistent growth in capital over the past few years and its efficiently managed investment portfolio, which has produced favorable net yields relative to peers and industry benchmarks. The balance sheet is supported further by good liquidity metrics and the overall financial flexibility of the organization.

Penn Mutual continues to report good top-line growth with sales of its core products trending favorably. The company benefits from diversity of product offering and distribution capabilities and partnerships. AM Best notes that Penn Mutual has benefited from its application and underwriting tool, ACE, which allows advisers access to real-time data, particularly in the current challenging environment. While GAAP operating performance has been good, with growth of 5% over the prior year-end, AM Best notes that statutory operating metrics have been impacted somewhat by strain related to sales of certain products. Penn Mutual’s focus on risk management reflects its formalized risk management framework, including well-communicated risk appetite and tolerances, multi-combined scenario stress testing and a risk culture that is embedded across all levels of the organization.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
