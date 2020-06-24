Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of Toyota Motor Insurance Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/24/2020 | 05:05pm EDT

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” of Toyota Motor Insurance Company (TMIC) (Cedar Rapids, IA). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect TMIC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

TMIC continues to maintain balance sheet strength at the strongest level supported by risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), low underwriting leverage, organic and steady growth of policyholders’ surplus, excellent liquidity with metrics outperforming the industry and positive cash flows. AM Best assesses the company’s operating performance as adequate and expects it to return to historical levels following the volatility in results, which is attributed to losses from its guaranteed auto protection (GAP) business and the rise in frequency and severity, mitigated by rate increases to address the issue.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the overall weakening of the economy has caused demand of vehicle purchases to decline; therefore, the true effects of rate increases and underwriting initiatives on the company’s GAP business could take some time to be realized. TMIC’s neutral business profile supports the Toyota organization as a wholly owned subsidiary and single-parent captive of Toyota Motor Insurance Services, Inc., a California corporation. TMIC provides vehicle service agreements, GAP agreements, excess wear and use coverage, and tire and wheel protection coverage for Toyota, Lexus, and Mazda customers, dealers and affiliated companies. AM Best considers TMIC’s ERM to be appropriate, as the captive has leveraged the robust and formal corporate management practices that have been established and implemented by its U.S. parent, Toyota Motor Credit Corporation.

The stable outlooks reflect AM Best’s expectation that the company will maintain its balance sheet strength assessment at strongest and adequate level of operating performance, while managing its volatile GAP product line and neutral business profile without divergence from its risk profile.

AM Best remains the leading rating agency of alternative risk transfer entities, with more than 200 such vehicles rated in the United States and throughout the world. For current Best’s Credit Ratings and independent data on the captive and alternative risk transfer insurance market, please visit www.ambest.com/captive.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:20pSUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:20pEASYJET : Goldman Sachs remains a Sell rating
MD
05:20pEast West Petroleum Announces Extension Agreement
NE
05:19pNOVAGOLD RESOURCES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:19pWESCO INTERNATIONAL INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:19pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
05:18pBLACKBERRY : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:17pBRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:17pLEMAITRE VASCULAR INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Lenders Magnify Wirecard Shock -- WSJ
2DAX : Philippines to investigate Wirecard's phantom billions
3AMS AG : AMS : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
4NETENT AB (PUBL) : NETENT PUBL : Statement by the board of directors of NetEnt in relation to the public offer..
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. : Italy approves guarantees for $7.1 billion loan to Fiat Chrysler

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group