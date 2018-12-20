AM Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of Western & Southern Financial Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and
the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa” for the life
insurance subsidiaries of Western & Southern Financial Group, Inc.
(WSFG). WSFG’s subsidiaries are The Western and Southern Life Insurance
Company (WSLIC), Western-Southern Life Assurance Company,
Columbus Life Insurance Company, Integrity Life Insurance
Company, National Integrity Life Insurance Company (Greenwich,
NY) and its affiliate, The Lafayette Life Insurance Company (Lafayette
Life). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a” and
the Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “a” on the $500 million 5.75%
senior unsecured notes due 2033 of WSFG. All companies are domiciled in
Cincinnati, OH, except where specified. The outlook of these Credit
Ratings (ratings) is stable.
The ratings reflect WSFG’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best
categorizes as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance,
favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.
WSFG’s balance sheet assessment is categorized at the strongest level
and reflects a favorable risk-adjusted capitalization level, as measured
by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), which is enhanced by a high
quality capital profile with no utilization of captives, surplus notes
or permitted accounting practices. While the overall investment
portfolio is of good credit quality, exposure to below investment grade
bonds, equities and asset-backed securities are higher than benchmarks;
however, this risk is partially offset by much lower levels of mortgage
exposure. Liquidity is strong, as measured by AM Best, with exceptional
financial flexibility given modest leverage and interest coverage.
Finally, the ratings also recognize guarantees from WSLIC to all
insurance subsidiaries and its affiliate, Lafayette Life.
WSFG’s return on equity continues to be somewhat lower than industry
aggregates due in part to strong capitalization levels, retention of
redundant reserves and modest adjusted statutory profitability within
the group’s ordinary life insurance line of business. Statutory
operating performance has been somewhat volatile, while GAAP earnings
have shown solid growth in all segments over the last five years.
Statutory results reflect some new business strain as premium growth has
been well-above industry averages, and an increase in asset adequacy
reserves. The group has high interest rate exposure as most of its
earnings have been driven by annuities, although investment spreads
remain relatively stable. Given the concentration in annuities, there is
the potential for disintermediation risk in a rapidly rising interest
rate environment, although AM Best notes that growth has been strong
within immediate annuities, which mitigates this concern.
Disintermediation risk also is mitigated partially by adequate surrender
charge protection and modest deferred acquisition costs to equity GAAP
ratios.
WSFG’s business profile benefits from a highly diversified multichannel
distribution, with an emphasis on middle market individuals, financial
institutions and asset management. Recently, the group has expanded its
distribution to Fidelity Investments, which is expected to enhance
growth in annuities and add additional market share and announced its
acquisition of Gerber Life Insurance Company, which will add
direct-to-consumer distribution capabilities and create a better balance
between life and annuity sales. Finally, while WSFG has expanded its
product footprint and improved some market positions, its overall market
position in life insurance and annuities is moderate and it faces
ongoing competition from other companies in the highly competitive U.S.
life and annuity market.
