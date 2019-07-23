Log in
AM Best : Affirms Issue Credit Rating of Weston2038 LLC's Credit-Linked Note

07/23/2019 | 06:02pm EDT

AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term Issue Credit Rating (Long-Term IR) of “a” of the $846 million of 6.00% Variable Funding Credit Linked Note (note), due July 1, 2038, issued by Weston2038 LLC (Weston2038), a Delaware limited liability company (issuer). The outlook of the Credit Rating (rating) is stable.

The note is in consideration for a Variable Funding Surplus Note issued by Redding Reassurance Company 3 LLC (Redding Re 3), a Missouri-domiciled special purpose financial captive reinsurer and a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Wilton Reassurance Company (Wilton Reassurance). The Variable Funding Surplus Note is used to support excess reserves for a specified block life business policies ceded by Wilton Reassurance on a coinsurance basis to Redding Re 3.

Wilton Reassurance provided initial capitalization of $90 million for Redding Re 3 with cash/liquid assets. Redding Re 3 issued a Surplus Note (in the form of a Variable Surplus Note) to Weston2038 with a face amount equal to the initial amount of excess reserves, in exchange for the Weston2038-issued note with an equivalent face amount. The Variable Surplus Note and note have the same interest rate. Concurrently, Weston2038 entered into a risk transfer agreement (i.e., cash-settled ISDA swap) with Hannover Life Reassurance Company of America (Bermuda) Ltd. (Hannover Re Bermuda) to provide liquidity for any redemption/monetization of the note.

The rating action represents AM Best’s current opinion as to the issuer’s ability to meet its financial obligations to the noteholders when due. The rating primarily takes into consideration the following: Hannover Re Bermuda’s Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aa” as the swap counterparty to Weston2038; netting arrangements among transaction parties; no reserves or funds at Weston2038, except reliance on funds provided by Redding Re 3; and potential legal risks at it relates to enforceability of the various transaction agreements.

The Long-Term IR could be upgraded or downgraded and/or the outlook revised if material changes occur in the financial condition and credit ratings of Hannover Re Bermuda.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
