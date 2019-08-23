Log in
AM Best : América Latina Director to Present Views on Mexico's Insurance Industry at 2019 AMASFAC International Congress

08/23/2019 | 09:45am EDT

AM Best América Latina Director of Analytics Alfonso Novelo will lead a session at the La Asociación Mexicana de Agentes de Seguros y Fianzas’ (AMASFAC) 2019 International Congress, which will take place Sept. 3-4, 2019, in Mexico City.

AM Best maintains a stable outlook on Mexico’s insurance industry, as companies in the market continue to maintain strong capitalization levels; however, uncertainty about the scope of future legislative projects and potential economic disruption could create volatility given the insurance market’s correlation with the economy. Novelo will present these views and others in his session on the state of Mexico’s insurance market, as well as discuss drivers for future rating movements. The presentation is on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 4 p.m. (CDT).

AMASFAC was founded in 1958 and provides professional training to insurance and bond agents that perform intermediary work between insurers and clients in Mexico. The theme of this year’s event is “Tools for the Future...Today,” and it will take place at the Camino Real Polanco Hotel. Other featured sessions on top market issues include perspectives on Mexico’s current economy and politics, as well as discussions on environmental, social and governance principles and the cyber and automobile insurance markets. For more information, please visit the event agenda.

AM Best is a trusted source of insurance market insight and data, and the only global credit rating agency with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Best's Credit Ratings are a recognized indicator of insurer financial strength and creditworthiness. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
