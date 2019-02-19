Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Announces Senior Management Changes and Organizational Restructuring

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 07:31am EST

AM Best today announced that Roger Sellek will step down as CEO of AM Best’s EMEA and AP regions effective 31 March 2019. Dr. Sellek joined AM Best in 2007. During his tenure at AM Best Dr. Sellek successfully led the expansion of AM Best’s global business including the establishment of offices in Dubai, Singapore and most recently Amsterdam, with AM Best now providing rating services in more than 90 countries from its key regional hub offices.

As part of its strategic review and succession planning process, AM Best has taken the opportunity to streamline the management of its business. The new structure will enable the company to continue its growth in core strategic markets whilst responding to the rising costs of the local regulation of credit rating agencies in many territories. Larry Mayewski, CEO and Chairman of AM Best Rating Services in the United States will assume the position of CEO of AM Best’s European rating subsidiaries in London and Amsterdam, whilst Matthew Mosher, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of AM Best Rating Services will take on the responsibilities of CEO of AM Best’s Asia Pacific subsidiaries in Hong Kong and Singapore, pending regulatory approval.

On a functional basis, regional Market Development heads, back-office support, and Compliance will report to Mr. Mayewski, whilst Rating Analysis in the subsidiary offices will report via the Chief Rating Officer, Stefan Holzberger, to Mr. Mosher, who will continue to report to Mr. Mayewski. Nick Charteris-Black will continue as Managing Director, Market Development EMEA, based in London and will chair a new global market development forum with a focus on continuing to successfully grow AM Best’s global rating coverage on a coordinated basis, and meeting the rating services needs of the world’s (re)insurance organizations.

To bring costs in line with regional growth potential and strengthen the Asia Pacific region, AM Best has also restructured its Market Development team and bolstered its Rating Analytics function. Greg Carter, Managing Director of Rating Analytics, EMEA & AP will be relocating to Asia to provide day-to-day analytical leadership in the Asia Pacific region whilst retaining his key responsibilities in London and AM Best’s new Amsterdam office in the Netherlands, servicing EU clients. Under the restructuring of the Market Development team Jose Ribeiro, Managing Director Asia-Pacific, will be leaving AM Best.

Larry Mayewski said “We want to thank Roger for his dedication and service to AM Best as well as his leadership in successfully growing our activities globally during a period of significant change and challenges for international credit rating agencies since the global financial crisis in 2008. He has also built strong management teams in our regional offices and I look forward to working with them directly as part of this transition.

During his tenure with AM Best, Jose has played an important role in helping to grow the business in the Asia-Pacific region. We would like to thank Jose for his service to the company.’’

AM Best is a trusted source of insurance market insight and data, and the only global credit rating agency with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Best’s Credit Ratings are a recognized indicator of insurer financial strength and creditworthiness. Visit http://www.ambest.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:01aInfinera Announces ICE6, the Next-generation Infinite Capacity Engine Featuring 800G Waves
GL
08:01aThe CMO Club and Kansas State University Team up to Address National Gap in Marketing Talent
GL
08:01aSHERWIN WILLIAMS : Announces Leadership Changes Effective March 2019
PR
08:01aAccording to SOCi, Localized Social Marketing Is the Biggest Untapped Opportunity for National Franchise Brands
BU
08:01aOracle fortifies its IoT Applications with HERE Location Suite
GL
08:01aOPHTHOTECH CORPORATION : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Tuesday, February 26, 2019
BU
08:01aCAPITAL POWER : announces approval of normal course issuer bid for purchase of up to 9.0 million of its common shares
AQ
08:01aBaldwin® Hardware, A Leading Brand of the Hardware & Home Improvement Division of Spectrum Brands, Stuns With Luxury Smart Security Solutions at NAHB International Builders' Show®
GL
08:01aCloudian Solves Backup Challenges for European Managed Services Provider
GL
08:01aUpliftv Premieres Inspiring Christian Musical about God's Grace and Forgiveness
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Honda to shut UK car plant in 2022 with the loss of 3,500 jobs
2WIRECARD : WIRECARD : German regulator bans shorting of Wirecard as police probe reporter
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Alibaba is the force behind hit Chinese Communist Party app - sources
4WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : British supermarkets battle to secure stocks as chaotic Brexit looms
5PATAGONIA GOLD PLC : PATAGONIA GOLD : Operations Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.