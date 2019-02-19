AM Best : Announces Senior Management Changes and Organizational Restructuring

AM Best today announced that Roger Sellek will step down as CEO
of AM Best’s EMEA and AP regions effective 31 March 2019. Dr. Sellek
joined AM Best in 2007. During his tenure at AM Best Dr. Sellek
successfully led the expansion of AM Best’s global business including
the establishment of offices in Dubai, Singapore and most recently
Amsterdam, with AM Best now providing rating services in more than 90
countries from its key regional hub offices.
As part of its strategic review and succession planning process, AM Best
has taken the opportunity to streamline the management of its business.
The new structure will enable the company to continue its growth in core
strategic markets whilst responding to the rising costs of the local
regulation of credit rating agencies in many territories. Larry
Mayewski, CEO and Chairman of AM Best Rating Services in the United
States will assume the position of CEO of AM Best’s European rating
subsidiaries in London and Amsterdam, whilst Matthew Mosher, Executive
Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of AM Best Rating Services
will take on the responsibilities of CEO of AM Best’s Asia Pacific
subsidiaries in Hong Kong and Singapore, pending regulatory approval.
On a functional basis, regional Market Development heads, back-office
support, and Compliance will report to Mr. Mayewski, whilst Rating
Analysis in the subsidiary offices will report via the Chief Rating
Officer, Stefan Holzberger, to Mr. Mosher, who will continue to report
to Mr. Mayewski. Nick Charteris-Black will continue as Managing
Director, Market Development EMEA, based in London and will chair a new
global market development forum with a focus on continuing to
successfully grow AM Best’s global rating coverage on a coordinated
basis, and meeting the rating services needs of the world’s
(re)insurance organizations.
To bring costs in line with regional growth potential and strengthen the
Asia Pacific region, AM Best has also restructured its Market
Development team and bolstered its Rating Analytics function. Greg
Carter, Managing Director of Rating Analytics, EMEA & AP will be
relocating to Asia to provide day-to-day analytical leadership in the
Asia Pacific region whilst retaining his key responsibilities in London
and AM Best’s new Amsterdam office in the Netherlands, servicing EU
clients. Under the restructuring of the Market Development team Jose
Ribeiro, Managing Director Asia-Pacific, will be leaving AM Best.
Larry Mayewski said “We want to thank Roger for his dedication and
service to AM Best as well as his leadership in successfully growing our
activities globally during a period of significant change and challenges
for international credit rating agencies since the global financial
crisis in 2008. He has also built strong management teams in our
regional offices and I look forward to working with them directly as
part of this transition.
During his tenure with AM Best, Jose has played an important role in
helping to grow the business in the Asia-Pacific region. We would like
to thank Jose for his service to the company.’’
AM Best is a trusted source of insurance market insight and data, and
the only global credit rating agency with a unique focus on the
insurance industry. Best’s Credit Ratings are a recognized indicator of
insurer financial strength and creditworthiness. Visit http://www.ambest.com
for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005262/en/