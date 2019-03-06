AM Best : Assigns Credit Ratings to AmFed Advantage Insurance Company

AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A-
(Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” to AmFed
Advantage Insurance Company (AmFed Advantage) (Ridgeland, MS). The
outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. AmFed
Advantage is a wholly owned subsidiary of AmFed National Insurance
Company (AmFed National), which is the lead member of AmFed Insurance
Group.
The ratings of AmFed Advantage reflect the consolidated balance sheet
strength of AmFed Insurance Group, which AM Best categorizes as very
strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business
profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.
The rating assignments reflect AmFed Advantage’s role as a member of
AmFed Insurance Group. Explicit support is provided to AmFed Advantage
through its participation in an inter-company reinsurance agreement with
AmFed National. AmFed Advantage will provide workers’ compensation
coverage, primarily in Mississippi and Tennessee.
