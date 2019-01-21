AM Best : Assigns Credit Ratings to Athora Life Re Ltd. and Athora Ireland plc

AM Best has assigned the Financial Strength Ratings of B++ (Good)
and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “bbb+” to Athora Life Re Ltd.
(Athora Re) (Bermuda) and Athora Ireland plc (Athora Ireland) (Ireland).
The outlooks assigned to each of these Credit Ratings (ratings) are
stable.
Athora Re’s ratings reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best
categorises as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance,
neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management
(ERM). Athora Ireland’s ratings reflect its balance sheet strength,
which AM Best categorises as strong, as well as its adequate operating
performance, limited business profile and appropriate ERM. The ratings
also factor in their strategic importance to Athora Holding Ltd.
(Athora). Athora Re and its subsidiary, Athora Ireland, are expected to
provide third party and intra-group reinsurance, which are core features
of Athora’s business plans.
Athora Re is a Bermuda-based life reinsurer wholly owned by Athora, a
company established in 2017 to provide acquisition and reinsurance
solutions to European life insurers. Based on business plans, Athora
Re’s risk-adjusted capitalisation is projected to be maintained at the
very strong level, as measured by the Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio
(BCAR), whilst Athora Ireland’s risk-adjusted capitalisation is
projected to be maintained at the strongest level. The companies benefit
from the financial flexibility of Athora, supported by circa EUR 1.5
billion of undrawn, committed and irrevocable capital from its
shareholders. The companies also benefit from Athora’s long-term
relationships with its strategic shareholders (Athene Holding Ltd and
Apollo), Athora’s access to Apollo’s asset management expertise, and an
experienced management team.
An offsetting rating factor is Athora’s elevated level of investment
risk associated with the ambitious targeted investment returns. AM Best
views the investment risk to the group as related primarily to default
experience rather than spread variability in light of the targeted low
duration gap. A scenario of rising interest rates may increase risk in
this respect. The early stage of the company’s business plans means that
executing a limited number of large transactions on reasonable terms is
important to assembling the projected balance sheets of the group and
its member companies. AM Best sees Athora’s business plans as
well-timed, and appropriately resourced in the context of a large target
market of legacy life insurance portfolios in Europe.
Operating performance in the early years of the business plan is not
expected to meet the group’s longer term return on equity (ROE) targets
as the company builds scale and develops the asset allocation of
investments. However, successful implementation of the business plan
would lead to attractive ROEs. AM Best expects the companies’ operating
performance to benefit over time from higher investment margins driven
by investing a prudent proportion of assets in a diversified portfolio
of less liquid assets.
Athora Re and Athora Ireland’s business profiles cover external
reinsurance and intra group reinsurance. Both companies will typically
focus on non-participating reinsurance structures. The use of intra
group reinsurance is an essential component of Athora’s business plans,
which enables the centralisation of liabilities to assist with capital
optimization within the group, and provides access to the Bermuda
operating environment. Athora Ireland, as an EU-based risk carrier for
intra group and external insurance, provides Athora with commercial and
regulatory flexibility. AM Best expects the business profiles of Athora
Re and Athora Ireland to be driven by the execution of Athora’s business
plans, including the acquisition of insurance companies by the group.
