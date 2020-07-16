Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Assigns Credit Ratings to CUMIS Mortgage Reinsurance Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 12:35pm EDT

AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” for CUMIS Mortgage Reinsurance Company (CUMIS Mortgage Re) (Madison, WI). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. CUMIS Mortgage Re is a subsidiary of CUMIS Insurance Society Group (CUMIS).

The ratings of CUMIS Mortgage Re’s reflect the consolidated balance sheet strength of CUMIS, which AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The rating assignment level reflects CUMIS Mortgage Re’s role as a member of CUMIS. Explicit support is provided to CUMIS Mortgage Re through a material capital injection in the past five years. CUMIS Mortgage Re is fully integrated into the group's operations and management and is easily identified as a member of the group. The company provides complimentary products to the group’s insureds.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:01pATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE : to Report Second-Quarter 2020 Results On Thursday, August 6
PU
01:01pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : is acquiring Routematch to support cities in providing more accessible public transportation
PU
01:01pFORRESTER : Research To Broadcast Its 2020 Second-Quarter Earnings Conference Call
PR
01:01pThe Oncology Institute Extends Its Reach to Serve an Additional 180,000 Patients Through New Contracts and Acquisitions
BU
01:01pHOLMEN PUBL : acquires Martinsons
AQ
01:01pCOCA COLA : Board of Directors Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
01:01pCOVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis - Video Streaming Software Market 2020-2024 | Availability of Improved Digital Infrastructure to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
01:01pPPG : Directors Approve 6 Percent Dividend Increase to 54 Cents Per Share
BU
01:01pLantronix IoT Solutions Awarded Wi-Fi Alliance Certification
GL
01:01pLOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A : Introducing New Logitech Folio Touch — The Incredibly Versatile and Flexible Keyboard Case Available for 11-inch iPad Pro
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC. : ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE : to Report Second-Quarter 2020 Results On Thursday, ..
2UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : is acquiring Routematch to support cities in providing more acce..
3FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC. : FORRESTER : Research To Broadcast Its 2020 Second-Quarter Earnings Conference Call
4The Oncology Institute Extends Its Reach to Serve an Additional 180,000 Patients Through New Contracts and ..
5HOLMEN AB : HOLMEN PUBL : acquires Martinsons

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group