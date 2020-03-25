AM Best : Assigns Credit Ratings to Mobilitas Insurance Company of Arizona

AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” to Mobilitas Insurance Company of Arizona (Mobilitas Company) (Glendale, AZ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Mobilitas Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of CSAA Insurance Exchange (the Exchange), which is the lead member of CSAA Insurance Group (CSAA).

The ratings of Mobilitas Company reflect the consolidated balance sheet strength of CSAA, which AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its marginal operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The rating action reflects Mobilitas Company’s role as a member of CSAA. Explicit support is provided to Mobilitas Company through its participation in an inter-company reinsurance program with the Exchange. Mobilitas Company will provide insurance to individuals driving for transportation network companies, covering both personal and commercial coverages, subscription auto commercial coverage and on-demand insurance.

