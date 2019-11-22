AM Best : Assigns Credit Ratings to Progressive Freedom Insurance Company and Progressive Choice Insurance Company

AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “aa” to Progressive Freedom Insurance Company (Progressive Freedom) and Progressive Choice Insurance Company (Progressive Choice) (Cleveland, OH) as newly added members of The Progressive Corporation (Progressive). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Progressive Freedom’s and Progressive Choice’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as each company’s strong operating performance, very favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The ratings of Progressive are being extended to Progressive Freedom and Progressive Choice due to common management, sharing of operational capabilities and the explicit support provided through the pooling agreements. The new members provide licensing flexibility for Progressive.

