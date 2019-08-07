Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Assigns Credit Ratings to Reamstown Mutual Insurance Company; Affirms Credit Ratings of Goodville Mutual Casualty Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 12:50pm EDT

AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” to Reamstown Mutual Insurance Company (Reamstown). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a+” of Goodville Mutual Casualty Company (Goodville). The outlook of these ratings is stable. Both are members of Goodville Mutual Pool and are domiciled in New Holland, PA.

The ratings of Reamstown and Goodville reflect their consolidated balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as the company’s strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The ratings of Reamstown reflect the company’s implicit support from Goodville, via a 100% reinsurance quota share and loss portfolio transfer to Goodville. This contract was put into place in the beginning of 2019, following Reamstown’s affiliation with Goodville in 2018. Reamstown is now under the direction of the Goodville management team and board of directors. Additionally, they are anticipated to benefit from Goodville’s operational scale going forward, as expenses have hindered operating results in the past.

The affirmation of Goodville’s ratings is reflective of the pool’s continued strong operating performance in recent years. The pool experienced modest adverse reserve development in 2018, due to uncharacteristic hail activity in a particular area. However, the pool continues to produce favorable underwriting and operating returns, despite the adverse development. Management anticipates that the affiliation with Reamstown will further expand the pool’s underwriting capability in other subsectors of homeowners business, and that more efficient underwriting and reinsurance expenses going forward will improve Reamstown’s results going forward.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:10pNTN BUZZTIME : Third-Party Nielsen Data Underscores the Advertising Power and Performance of the NTN Buzztime DOOH Network, Ranked #8 in North America in Impressions
PU
01:10pDELTA AIR LINES : Board of Directors names David S. Taylor as newest member (Article)
PU
01:09pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : and Brincs announce accelerator program
AQ
01:08pDELTA AIR LINES INC /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:08pCBC MORTGAGE AGENCY : Helps Habitat for Humanity Sell First Mortgage Loans to Generate Funds for New Projects
PR
01:08pUCHealth's virtual assistant “Livi” powered by conversational artificial intelligence (AI) now available on smart speaker devices
GL
01:08pKelly Grier Joins the BetterTM Podcast to Reveal How EY Advances the Talent Agenda
BU
01:07pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : launches Innovation Challenge, 'Hackware 2019' in India
AQ
01:06pCALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES TO HOST 2019 SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL ON THURSDAY, AUGUST 8, 2019 AT 4 : 30 p.m. Eastern Time - Caladrius Biosciences
AQ
01:06pLOGISTEC CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividends on Shares
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SoftBank says Vision Fund 2 could start investing soon, bags big gains on first
2Cobalt, Africa setbacks shrink Glencore's first-half profit
3BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Statement re Share Price Movement
4PALM OIL : China to remove soybean oil, rapeseed oil, palm oil import quotas
5BAYER AG : Bayer, Lanxess Shares Jump on Joint-Venture Sale Announcement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group