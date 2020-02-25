AM Best : Assigns Credit Ratings to Rockingham Specialty Inc., a New Member of Rockingham Group

AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and a Long-term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” to Rockingham Specialty Inc. (RSI) (Harrisonburg, VA). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) are stable.

The ratings reflect RSI’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strongest as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The rating actions reflect RSI’s inclusion into the property/casualty operating companies of Rockingham Mutual Group, Inc., which includes Rockingham Insurance Company and Rockingham Casualty Company. These companies operate under a new intercompany pooling agreement and collectively are referred to as Rockingham Group. The ratings of Rockingham Group are being extended to RSI due to its strategic importance to the group and given the explicit support provided through the pooling agreement.

