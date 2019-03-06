AM Best : Assigns Credit Ratings to Rosgosstrakh Insurance Company, OJSC

AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of B- (Fair) and
a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bb-” to Rosgosstrakh Insurance
Company, OJSC (Rosgosstrakh) (Russia). The outlook assigned to these
Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.
The ratings reflect Rosgosstrakh’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best
categorises as adequate, as well as its marginal operating performance,
neutral business profile and marginal enterprise risk management (ERM).
Rosgosstrakh is one of the leading insurers in Russia, with a
long-standing strong market position in personal lines that benefits
from an extensive distribution network and a well-recognised brand. The
insurer’s financial position deteriorated significantly over the period
2015-2017, primarily due to the weak performance of the compulsory motor
third-party liability (CMTPL) segment, which accounted for a large
proportion of its business. In addition, the company incurred a large
investment loss in 2017, stemming from its affiliated holdings. However,
in 2017, Rosgosstrakh received a capital injection of over USD 1.6
billion from its parent, Bank Otkritie, following the bank’s bail-out by
the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (CBR). CBR is now
Rosgosstrakh’s ultimate shareholder and controlling party. A new
management team was put in place, which began to implement a turnaround
strategy that involved cleaning up the balance sheet and pruning the
underwriting portfolio, in preparation for strong growth in 2019 and
subsequent years.
Rosgosstrakh’s balance sheet strength assessment takes into account its
expansion plans for the period 2019-2021. Projected risk-adjusted
capitalisation for year-end 2019 is at the strong level, as measured by
the Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), and AM Best expects internal
capital generation to support planned growth over the forecast period.
The balance sheet strength assessment also reflects the insurer’s
conservative investment portfolio, which has improved significantly over
the past two years in terms of credit quality, diversification and
exposure to affiliated holdings. As of year-end 2018, Rosgosstrakh had
eliminated its breach of regulatory asset diversification prescriptions.
However, the credit quality of the investments remains weak by
international standards, partly explained by the limited availability of
high-quality securities in Russia. The insurer’s financial flexibility
is considered adequate, supported by its association with the CBR.
Rosgosstrakh has a track record of poor technical performance, driven by
losses in the CMTPL portfolio and demonstrated by a five-year weighted
average combined ratio (2013-2017) of 116%. In 2018, the insurer expects
to report a small technical profit, helped by an improvement in the
CMTPL loss ratio. Over the medium term, AM Best expects underwriting
profitability to improve from pre-2018 levels, although earnings will be
constrained by the high level of expenses required to support the
expansion strategy. A positive investment return is expected, reflective
of the more conservative investment portfolio.
In 2018, the insurer significantly pruned its CMTPL portfolio, reducing
its market share in the segment to approximately 10% (2016: 24%, 2015:
35%). Consequently, overall gross written premium for the year is
expected to have fallen to approximately RUB 69 billion from RUB 85
billion in 2017. After contracting for three consecutive years, the
insurer now plans material growth over the period 2019-2021, targeting a
14% non-life market share in 2021 (2018 estimated market share of 8%).
In addition, there are plans to grow significantly in the life market,
on the base of a newly acquired mid-tier life insurer.
Rosgosstrakh’s ERM is currently evolving, with new organisational
structures and frameworks being developed in order to improve governance
and risk culture.
