AM Best : Assigns Credit Ratings to Travelers Insurance Designated Activity Company

AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A++
(Superior) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aa+” to Travelers
Insurance Designated Activity Company (TIDAC) (Ireland), the new
subsidiary of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV). TIDAC is a member of
TRV’s lead rating unit, Travelers Group (Travelers). The outlook
assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.
The ratings reflect Travelers’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best
categorises as strongest, as well as its very strong operating
performance, favourable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk
management. The ratings also reflect TIDAC’s importance to and
integration within the Travelers group, in addition to the substantial
reinsurance support the company receives from its immediate parent,
Travelers Insurance Company Limited (TICL) (United Kingdom).
TIDAC enables the group to continue to service its policyholders across
the European Economic Area (EEA), regardless of the terms of the United
Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union (EU). The company benefits
from strong explicit support from TICL, in the form of a significant
whole account quota share and a stop loss “excess of assets over
liabilities” cover that protects its minimum regulatory capital
requirement under Solvency II.
AM Best expects TIDAC to underwrite a relatively small portfolio, mainly
focused in property and general liability risks. The EU business
previously written by TICL will be renewed into TIDAC beginning in March
2019. In addition, TICL’s historical EU liabilities will be transferred
to the new entity via a Part VII transfer.
