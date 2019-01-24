AM Best : Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Rating to Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.'s Senior Dated Subordinated Notes

AM Best has assigned an indicative Long-Term Issue Credit Rating
of “a-” to the forthcoming EUR 500 million fixed rate senior dated
subordinated notes due 2029 to be issued by Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (Generali)
(Italy). The outlook assigned to this Credit Rating (rating) is stable,
which is in line with the outlook of Generali’s Long-Term Issuer Credit
Rating (Long-Term ICR).
The notes will be issued by Generali under its EUR 15 billion euro
medium term note programme that was renewed in May 2018. The senior
dated subordinated notes will pay a fixed annual coupon of 3.875% until
their due date in January 2029.
Generali intends to use the proceeds of this issue to refinance
partially the EUR 750 million of subordinated debt callable in 2019, in
line with its strategy to reduce total debt by EUR 1.5 billion to EUR
2.0 billion by year-end 2021.
AM Best expects Generali’s financial leverage ratio to increase
temporarily following the issuance of these notes, before moving to a
more moderate level following the redemption of the debt callable in
2019. AM Best will continue to monitor Generali’s interest coverage and
leverage ratios.
The rating of the senior dated subordinated notes is two notches below
Generali’s Long-Term ICR, reflecting the fact that they are subordinated
to Generali’s senior creditors, but senior to any of the company’s
deeply and more deeply subordinated obligations. The notes will rank
pari passu with more senior dated subordinated notes of Generali for so
long as dated subordinated obligations in place as at 23 May 2018, which
are expressed to be senior subordinated obligations with a specified
maturity date, are outstanding. The senior dated subordinated notes
would rank junior to the more senior dated subordinated notes
thereafter, which could result in an increase of the notching gap
between the rating of the senior dated subordinated notes and Generali’s
Long-Term ICR.
