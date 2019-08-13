Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited's Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 01:48pm EDT

AM Best has assigned a Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “bb+” to the USD 250 million 5.625% perpetual non-cumulative preference shares issued by Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (Aspen) (Bermuda). The outlook assigned to this Credit Rating (rating) is stable, which is in line with the outlook of Aspen’s Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR).

The preference shares were issued by Aspen on 6 August 2019 and have a liquidation preference of USD 25,000 per share. Holders of the preference shares will be entitled to receive, only when, as and if declared by Aspen’s board of directors, non-cumulative cash dividends from and including the original issue date, quarterly in arrears on 1 January, 1 April, 1 July and 1 October of each year, commencing on 1 October 2019, in an amount per share equal to 5.625% of the liquidation preference per annum (equivalent to USD 351.56 per preference share for a full dividend period).

Aspen intends to use the net proceeds of this issue to fund the redemption of its USD 125 million 6.00% senior notes maturing in December 2020 and for general corporate purposes. Aspen’s financial ratios are expected to remain within tolerance for its rating. The rating of the preference shares is two notches below Aspen’s Long-Term ICR of “bbb”, reflecting their contractual subordination to the company’s senior debt and subordinated debt.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:01pINSTEEL INDUSTRIES : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
02:01pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TWO RIVER BANCORP (NASDAQ : TRCB) on Behalf of Two River Shareholders and Encourages Two River Investors to Contact the Firm
PR
02:01pAIME Uplevels Client-for-Life Engagement Through Partnership with Homebot
BU
02:01pTRITON DIGITAL : is One of the First to Receive the IAB Tech Lab Podcast Measurement Seal of Compliance
BU
02:01pK12 : Arkansas Virtual Academy Welcomes Students for the 2019-2020 School Year
BU
02:01pBrady Corporation Announces Earnings Conference Call
GL
02:01pSTERLING TRADING TECH : Launches New Market Data Entitlement System
BU
02:01pOnAsset Strengthens Their Partnership with Unilode and Signs the Largest Cargo IoT Contract in Aviation History
BU
02:01pEPRI ‘Total Value Test' Adapts and Refines Best Practices to Assess Cost-Effectiveness, Social Benefits for Energy Efficiency and Electrification Programs
GL
02:00pAuburn National Bancorporation, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Britain's FCA looking into Muddy Waters short attack on Burford Ca..
2PLUS500 LTD : Plus500 shares jump on buyback, new customer additions
3AAREAL BANK : AAREAL BANK GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK IN THE SECOND QUARTER: net interest income remains stable whi..
4HENKEL AG & CO KGAA : HENKEL : Cuts Full-Year Growth Outlook; 2Q Earnings Fell
5GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED : GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT : Media Release of 2019 Q2 & Interim Financial Data

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group